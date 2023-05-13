The Argentinian Lionel Messi will be the owner again with the Paris Saint-Germain this Saturday, after having returned to training last Monday, a few days after being sanctioned by the club after an unauthorized trip to Saudi Arabia, the coach announced this Friday, Christophe Galtier.

“I have spoken with Leo about his return to the group and I have found him calm, very motivated to play, very determined to win a championship title France. I’ve seen him very involved and he’s going to start tomorrow,” Galtier said at the press conference prior to the duel against him. Ajaccio.

The penalty was not discussed

As in past appearances, the coach did not want to comment on the sanction imposed on Messi by the club, suspension of employment and salary, which was unofficially lifted after he published an apology video six days after it was imposed.

After the video, Messi trained last Monday and, according to Galtier, he was welcomed “with joy” and worked “throughout the week with great enthusiasm and determination” and “with the desire to play with the team.”

PSG is in a good position to be proclaimed champion of France, since it has a six-point lead over Lens with four games to go.

Lionel Messi celebrates with PSG.

The club from the capital, which has lost three of its last four games in the Princes Parkwill play this Saturday against an Ajaccio that, in case of defeat, will be a second team.

It will do so without “ultras” in its stands, dissatisfied with the treatment they receive from the club’s Qatari management, something that the coach “regretted”, who encouraged the rest of the fans to support the team and asked that the dispute be settled soon .

Galtier assured that the duel against Ajaccio “will not be decisive but it will be decisive”, because at the end of it PSG will not be the champion of France mathematically but can take a decisive step to achieve it in case of victory.

EFE