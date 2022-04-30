“We deeply regret to learn that some people may have become infected after consuming one of the Kinder products that are currently being recalled,” the company said in a statement.

In early April, Ferrero was forced to recall a batch of Kinder products manufactured in Belgium and sold in several European countries due to suspected salmonella contamination.

Until the middle of the same month, 150 cases of salmonella were detected in nine European countries, including France, especially among children under the age of ten.

Salmonella is a bacterium that causes symptoms similar to those experienced in gastroenteritis, including diarrhea, cramps, mild fever, and even vomiting. No deaths have been recorded so far.

“If you believe that these symptoms have had a significant impact on your health, career or personal life, we invite you to fill out a form on our dedicated platform,” Ferrero wrote in its statement.

“This will contribute to the identification of people and the personalization of exchanges with families,” with the aim of compensating those who wish to do so, a spokeswoman for the group told AFP. “In Britain, for example, Ferrero covered all medical costs,” she said.