A few days ago, the writer Michela Murgia revealed that she has a few months to live due to stage four kidney cancer

“The first tuft of hair has fallen out”. After the news of the cancer, Michelle Murgia he is shown shaving his hair. The moment was shared on social media through a video, which reached a large number of views in a few hours.

This morning the sardness of my hair gave way and the first tuft fell out. With the last glimmer of the cut we shot the social launches of “Three bowls”. Then we did this. Sounds like a party, I know, but with friends, my son and the sun outside, what else could it be?

“Three Bowls” and the new book by Michela Murgia, in which the writer recounts the most difficult periods of her life and those three bowls she uses to eat the little food she is allowed. A handful of rice, some fish or chicken and some vegetables. Pages where she tells a part of itself to its readers.

A few days ago, Michela revealed that she has a stage four kidney cancer and to be aware that she has only a few months left to live. Alas, metastases are already in the lungs, bones and brain and an operation would solve nothing.

She has decided to marry her partner because the state requires it. So that man, when he’s gone, will be able to make his own last wish. The writer has requested that her ashes be scattered in the ocean in Korea.

They took five liters of water out of my lung. This time in cancer it had started from the kidney. But due to Covid I neglected the checks. I have months left.

She had already discovered an intruder inside herself in 2014, but she had kept it hidden due to the electoral campaign and had gone to be treated outside Sardinia. A choice made for do not have pity on people and not to be accused of exploiting her disease in politics.