The child, at the age of seven, died when he drowned in a well 50 meters deep in the village of El-Seb, after falling into the ditch in the absence of his family, who later found his lifeless body.

Sources confirmed to “Sky News Arabia” that the local authorities and the royal gendarmerie quickly arrived at the place, where an urgent investigation was opened into the new tragic incident.

This incident coincided with the funeral of tens of thousands of child Rayan, who died in a well in the northern suburbs of Chefchaouen, after great efforts to rescue him that lasted 5 days.

So far, the official authorities have not issued any data clarifying the circumstances of the tragedy, or the identity of the second child who drowned.

Ryan simulation

But a resident of the area revealed that the child was affected by Rayan’s painful story, and tried to simulate the incident, believing that the matter was not dangerous, unaware that the matter would end his life, according to “Hespress”.

A number of psychological experts have warned of the consequences of children following Ryan’s tragedy, and the resulting shock or attempt to simulate his fall into the well.

Psychological expert Othman Zimo told “Sky News Arabia” that children’s follow-up to what happened with Rayan may create in some of them a kind of phobia, stressing the need to monitor what children receive from television, or what is expressed in their presence, because they are in the early years From their age they pick up everything that goes on around them unsupervised and “suck it up like a sponge,” as he puts it.

In a related context, Zimo warned against the desire of some children to impersonate Ryan and simulate his fall into the well, because they may consider him a hero to be imitated and not a victim, and they do not understand well the harm that may befall them.

That is why the expert recommended parents to alert their children to the dangers of wells and the dire consequences that may result from falling into them.

Campaign to bury old wells

This tragedy, and before that the tragedy of the child Rayan, raises the alarm about the neglect of wells, as a number of Moroccans, via social media platforms, appealed to the authorities to expedite the campaign of burying unused remote wells and pits, in order to preserve the safety of citizens and children, so that the tragedy of Rayan would not be repeated.

The local authorities have already started in a number of Moroccan cities and countryside operations to count abandoned wells to treat them, after an accident, in measures aimed at ensuring the safety of passers-by, given the large spread of worn-out traditional wells that are no longer usable.

The authorities in a number of provinces also held urgent meetings during the past days, with the aim of launching a public campaign to fill in exposed wells and cover random drilling and unused “water pits”.