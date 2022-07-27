At a press conference, Borisov stressed that Russia is working within the framework of international cooperation on the International Space Station and will, of course, fulfill all its obligations to partners.

He stressed that the decision to leave the International Space Station in the specified period “has already been taken.”

The US State Department responded to Borisov’s comments by saying it was surprised by Russia’s announcement, describing it as an “unfortunate development”.

“It’s an unfortunate development given the critical scientific work that has been done on the International Space Station as well as the valuable professional collaboration that has been between our two space agencies over the years, especially in light of our renewed agreement on spaceflight cooperation,” said department spokesman Ned Price. “.

The International Space Station is the most advanced and costly science and technology project ever in the history of space exploration.

The station was built in 1998, with the cooperation of the United States and Russia, and with funding from Canada, Japan and 10 European countries.

The station began receiving astronaut crews since the beginning of this century, specifically since November 2000, knowing that it includes on board an international crew of 6 astronauts who spend 35 hours a week conducting deep scientific research in various scientific, space, physical, biological and Earth science disciplines.

The station is considered a laboratory for research and experiments in space, and is used to test systems and processes of future space exploration. It also works to improve the quality of life on Earth by increasing scientific knowledge through research conducted outside our planet.

The station orbits at an altitude of 390 kilometers from the surface of the planet, and was launched to take the place and tasks of the Russian space station “Mir”, with the aim of preparing people to spend long times in space, and to conduct experiments outside the Earth’s gravitational region.

The station travels in space at a speed of 27,600 kilometers per hour, which means that it is able to orbit the entire planet every 90 minutes only, and it can go to the moon and return in less than 24 hours.

The station is about 109 meters long, and 72.8 meters wide, the size of a large football stadium, so it provides astronauts with plenty of comfortable rooms for eating and sleeping.

The International Station is the most expensive building ever built by humans, with an estimated cost of more than $150 billion.

The station uses huge solar cells on its sides to generate the electrical energy needed to operate it, and the movement of its rotation revolves around the Earth at an angle of 22.5 degrees, so it does not pass from the same place every time it revolves around the Earth, and it relies on complex calculations to exploit gravity with motives to maintain Orbit and speed.

The electrical systems on the International Space Station include 13 kilometers of wires, and they need regular maintenance on a daily basis to maintain their efficiency.

The station derives oxygen through an electrolysis process called “electrolysis”, which uses the electric current generated by the station’s solar panels to split water molecules into hydrogen and oxygen, and then obtain oxygen.