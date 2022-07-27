Moscow vowed on Wednesday to obstruct the work of “Western media” on its soil, in response to the European judiciary’s approval of the suspension of broadcasting of the “Russia Today-France” news channel, by a decision issued by the European Union following the Russian war on Ukraine.

“We will take similar repressive measures targeting Western media operating in our country,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said after the European Court’s ruling was published.

“We will not allow them to work in our country,” he added, warning that the media should not expect “any flexible approach” from the Russian authorities. He denounced “the attack on freedom of expression and freedom of the press in European countries, including France.”

Since the beginning of the war on February 24, Moscow has blocked several Western news websites (BBC, Die Welt, RFI, Deutsche Welle…), in addition to social networks such as Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.