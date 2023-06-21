Kroos, 33, has played 417 matches with the royal team since 2014, the highest for a German player with Real Madrid, and his task will be to transfer his vast experience to young players in the dressing rooms.

And the 2014 world champion won with his country 4 European Champions League titles with Real Madrid, in addition to 3 La Liga titles, 5 Club World Cups, 4 European Super Cups, once the King’s Cup and 3 times the Spanish Super Cup, in 9 seasons. with the team.

Over the past months, media outlets have reported the possibility of Kroos’ retirement, while his name has recently been associated with a move to the Saudi League.

Last week, Real Madrid announced the recruitment of young English midfielder Judd Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund, Germany, for $ 112 million and other bonuses.

Despite the presence of two talented young players in the midfield, the Frenchmen Aurelian Choameni and Eduardo Camavinga, Kroos remained a solid pillar in the squad of Italian coach Carlo Ancelotti, as he played 30 matches in La Liga and 12 in the Champions League during the past season.

The extension of the contract of the former German player Bayern Munich was expected several weeks ago, while Real Madrid is trying to keep its veteran Croatian midfielder, Luka Modric, who is linked to the move to the Saudi League, which included the former Real’s top scorer, French Karim Benzema, through the Jeddah club, Ittihad.