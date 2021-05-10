Continue the signature collection to void the sale of public lands of Costa Salguero and Punta Carrasco. Non-governmental organizations, neighbors and political actors of the Buenos Aires opposition They promote a bill so that, through a popular initiative, it is possible to stop the intention of the Buenos Aires Government to transform the first line of land next to the Río de la Plata into a public park and also allow the construction of a new neighborhood with homes, offices, bars, restaurants, hotels and stores.

According to opposition sources, they have already collected more than 15,000 signatures. The initiative already has that of the president, Alberto Fernández, who for the first time spoke about this situation.

In a context of neighborhood mobilization and dissemination on social networks, two weeks ago the local Justice declared the unconstitutionality of Law 6.289, which was approved in 2019 in the Buenos Aires Legislature; this law authorized the sale of the property. The ruling was of the Judge in Administrative and Tax Litigation 16, Leonardo Furchi.

From the Buenos Aires Government, and through the General Attorney of the City, they confirmed Clarion that this failure has already been appealed. While the organizations that promote the nullity of the law today answered that appeal. How does the cause continue? Now the ruling is awaited in Room 2 of the Chamber in the Administrative and Tax Litigation.

The appeal against the 2019 law was presented by the Observatory of the Right to the City, the Free Chair of Community Engineering, the Institute of Thought and Public Policies, the Defender of Laburantes and the national deputy for the City, Gabriela Cerruti (Front of All).

What was objected to? Although the axis of the controversy has to do with the intention of the government of Horacio Rodríguez Larreta to put up for sale lands that are a finite resource and have an incalculable value, the path that this law followed in the Legislature is contested; in other words, the legislative process that led to its approval. Basically because, according to those who presented the amparo, he violated articles 63 and 89 of the Constitution of the City, which indicate that a property in the public domain can only be disaffected through a law of double reading, that is to say, two votes in the enclosure and a public hearing between both. And although the public hearing is not binding, it is the space that neighbors have to make themselves heard.

As understood by neighborhood organizations, the City is focused on reaching the local Superior Court of Justice. There, they say, the Buenos Aires government would have a favorable ruling.

Justice stopped the sale of Costa Salguero and Punta Carrasco and is advancing an initiative to gather signatures and build a public park. Photo: Guillermo Rodríguez Adami

According to the popular initiativeIt is a tool provided in the Constitution of the City that promotes neighborhood participation. In order for the bill that seeks to stop the sale of land to enter the premises, it must be endorsed with the signature of 1.5% of the last local electoral roll. Which implies that at least 38,440 neighbors They should sign for the project to advance to the venue. According to the data collected by the General Directorate of Statistics and Censuses of the City, 2,562,670 people were registered in the October 2019 elections.

The use of this tool is complex, because implies a strong social commitment. However, if this project were to move forward, it would become a milestone; since until now a popular initiative has never reached the venue.

“The gathering of signatures comes in handy and many people write to us to get closer to signing. The defense of the Costanera aroused genuine citizen interest and a great desire to contribute to put a stop to the sale project promoted by Larreta. We understand that we are already over 15 thousand signatures “, assured the legislator of the Frente de Todos Claudia Neira.

On the other hand, during the summer more than 7,000 residents registered to participate in the virtual public hearing of another law related to these lands: the one that was also voted positively in the first reading and that seeks the land rezoning. In other words, the law that allows the construction of buildings and all the uses that the Buenos Aires government intends. More than 1,000 people spoke at the hearing, and an overwhelming majority spoke out against it.

SC