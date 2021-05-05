The excuse is that President Alberto Fernández will present today, in the Buenos Aires municipality of Ensenada, the “Rebuild Program, aimed at completing the construction of 55,000 homes.

The event will be in the territories of Mario Secco, an ultra-Kirchnerist mayor. From 11:30, Fernández will be accompanied by the Minister of Territorial Development and Habitat, Jorge Ferraresi, another mayor (he is in use of a license in Avellaneda) referenced in the Patria Institute.

But the highlight will be that it will function as a sign of the fact that the Government closes ranks, aligned after the Supreme Court ruling for the autonomy of the City of Buenos Aires: Alberto Fernández, Cristina Kirchner, Sergio Massa and Axel Kicillof.

This image was seen for the last time last December, when the Buenos Aires governor summoned all the heads of the Frente de Todos at the Estadio Único de La Plata, one year after his inauguration. That time, Cristina marked the field on economic matters, saying that wages and prices should be aligned, and determined an economic course that determined the now-observed minister Martín Guzmán.

Last December in La Plata: The president, Alberto Fernández and the vice president, Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, leading the event at the Unique Stadium of La Plata: Photo; Presidency

Now, in the midst of a total confrontation between the ruling party and the highest court of Justice, the senior staff of the ruling coalition will return to the scene, with the expectation in the strongest sayings, which will be carried out by the Vice President of the Nation.

In this first public appearance of the president and vice president after the act of the end of 2020 in the Unique Stadium of La Plata, strong criticism is expected from all the speakers of the decision of the Supreme Court of Justice after the ruling that resulted so that the district governed today by Horacio Rodríguez Larreta can continue with face-to-face classes.

And it will serve as a show of unity in the face of what is described in the ruling party as “an onslaught of the Judiciary” but also, after the crisis that was generated in the Economy by the truncated dismissal of the undersecretary of Electric Power, Federico Basualdo, a Kirchner bishop who was unable to displace Martín Guzmán from his ministry, in the midst of the discussion about the tariff increases in electricity, which will be 9% and will not reach a second increase in the year, as the minister who graduated from Columbia intended for a goal of the fifteen%.

In Ensenada Máximo Carlos Kirchner will not be there, the head of the bloc of national deputies of the FdT, as he is in Río Gallegos.