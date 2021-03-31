The day after having benefited from the resolution of the Cassation Chamber that annulled the ruling that ordered him to return to jail, former Vice President Amado Boudou celebrated the appointment of Martín Soria as Minister of Justice, considering that “he is in tune” with the idea of ​​fighting against “lawfare”.

“The change in the Minister of Justice goes in that direction. The consideration made by the president (Alberto Fernández), even before he was president, is clear that he had a very critical view of Justice and there were laws sent to Congress,” he said. .

“I think the imprint of the new minister has much more to do with it“, said Boudou in a radio interview with The uncovering.

Boudou, convicted of the Ciccone case, will remain out of jail after Chamber IV of the Cassation Chamber annulled the ruling that forced him to return to prison, arguing that there were “procedural defects.”

The also former Minister of Economy pointed out that the resolution is “in personal and family terms good news, but in terms of lawfare, it’s a very small thing“.

News in development.

JPE