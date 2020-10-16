There will also be an exemption in the registration fee for the purchase of electric vehicles in the capital Delhi. Recently, the government of Arvind Kejariwal had also waived road tax on electric vehicle. The Delhi government, led by CM Arvind Kejriwal, has implemented an electric vehicle policy to promote electric vehicles, thereby reducing Delhi’s air pollution.After the road tax waiver under the electric vehicle policy, now the registration tax will also be waived. People’s suggestions were sought for this. People were given three days to make suggestions. After this, after reviewing the response from the people, an order was issued to forgive it.

Aim to make Delhi the capital of electric vehicles

CM Arvind Kejriwal has committed several times to promote electric vehicles in Delhi. The Delhi government plans that by 2024, 25% of the new vehicles should be electric. In addition, the fleet of public buses will be doubled. 50 percent of newly purchased buses will be electric. The Kejriwal government aims to make Delhi the capital of electric vehicles worldwide. This will also help in reducing Delhi’s air pollution.