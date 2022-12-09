During his visit to Saudi Arabia, the Chinese president participated in 3 summits, which were distributed over geographical axes: the first is a Saudi-Chinese summit, the second is the “Riyadh-Gulf-Chinese Summit for Cooperation and Development”, and the third is the “Riyadh-Arab-Chinese Summit for Cooperation and Development”, which was considered the establishment of a new phase in the relations of the countries of the region. with china.
What did the leaders and leaders say?
- Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman: “The Arab-Chinese summit establishes a new phase between our countries, and we reaffirm the importance of continuing Arab-Chinese cooperation, in a way that serves our common goals and aspirations of our peoples, and plays an effective role in the international arena.”
- Chinese President Xi Jinping: “The summit is a pivotal event in the history of Chinese-Arab relations and will lead relations and cooperation between China and Arab countries towards a more beautiful future.”
- Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi: “The summit gives a tangible impetus to Arab-Chinese cooperation in all its forms, and the convergence of visions encourages us to have more coordination on various issues.”
- Secretary-General of the League of Arab States Ahmed Aboul Gheit: “Improving relations with China is one of the items that are constantly presented on the agenda of the League Council, especially as it is today the largest trading partner in the Arab world.”
- Tunisian President Kais Said: “Development in the new phase must be real and tangible in the entire world, and the summit seeks to open a new path in history.”
- Head of the Libyan Presidential Council, Muhammad al-Manfi: “The Riyadh summit is a milestone and a historical station for strengthening Chinese relations with Arab countries, and we hope that Chinese companies will return to work in infrastructure projects and urban development in Libya.”
- Mauritanian President Mohamed Ould Cheikh: “The Riyadh summit is a consecration of the common political will to establish a cooperative model that supports a strategic partnership and a qualitative shift in the general path.”
- Djiboutian President Ismail Omar: “China plays a role as a balancing factor in international relations, making joint coordination and cooperation between the two sides in regional and international forums a vital matter that gives a decisive impact on important issues.”
- Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati: “Chinese-Arab relations are rising today to an unprecedented level that opens up prospects for joint action to the whole world based on mutually beneficial cooperation and benefiting from successful experiences.”
Collaboration is essential for the future
For his part, the expert specializing in international relations, Ayman Samir, believes in statements to “Sky News Arabia” that Arab-Chinese cooperation is a necessity for the future, and the three summits in Riyadh are of paramount importance, for the following:
- The majority of Arab countries participate in the “Belt and Road” initiative, and many Arab development visions are linked to that initiative, for example Egypt’s Vision 2030, as well as the vision of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and this is an important axis for future cooperation.
- There is relentless work to reach a free trade agreement between China and the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, because China has become the first trading partner for the Arab countries, and this gives a strong impetus to reaching an agreement between the two sides.
- The Arab countries see China as a strong partner in the challenges. When the Corona pandemic occurred, the UAE was a strong partner for China in manufacturing and distributing vaccines, and the same applies to Egypt, which manufactured the Chinese vaccine locally.
- Arab-Chinese cooperation will not be at the expense of cooperation with the United States of America, because cooperation with Beijing focuses largely on the economic, technological and developmental aspects, and this matter is far from what the Arab countries share with the United States, which focuses on the strategic and security aspects in the Middle East.
- Arab relations run in parallel lines with China and the United States, and capitals maintain balanced spaces in international relations and do not favor one party at the expense of another.
