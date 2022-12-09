During his visit to Saudi Arabia, the Chinese president participated in 3 summits, which were distributed over geographical axes: the first is a Saudi-Chinese summit, the second is the “Riyadh-Gulf-Chinese Summit for Cooperation and Development”, and the third is the “Riyadh-Arab-Chinese Summit for Cooperation and Development”, which was considered the establishment of a new phase in the relations of the countries of the region. with china.

What did the leaders and leaders say?

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman: “The Arab-Chinese summit establishes a new phase between our countries, and we reaffirm the importance of continuing Arab-Chinese cooperation, in a way that serves our common goals and aspirations of our peoples, and plays an effective role in the international arena.”

Chinese President Xi Jinping: “The summit is a pivotal event in the history of Chinese-Arab relations and will lead relations and cooperation between China and Arab countries towards a more beautiful future.”

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi: “The summit gives a tangible impetus to Arab-Chinese cooperation in all its forms, and the convergence of visions encourages us to have more coordination on various issues.”

Secretary-General of the League of Arab States Ahmed Aboul Gheit: “Improving relations with China is one of the items that are constantly presented on the agenda of the League Council, especially as it is today the largest trading partner in the Arab world.”

Tunisian President Kais Said: “Development in the new phase must be real and tangible in the entire world, and the summit seeks to open a new path in history.”

Head of the Libyan Presidential Council, Muhammad al-Manfi: “The Riyadh summit is a milestone and a historical station for strengthening Chinese relations with Arab countries, and we hope that Chinese companies will return to work in infrastructure projects and urban development in Libya.”

Mauritanian President Mohamed Ould Cheikh: “The Riyadh summit is a consecration of the common political will to establish a cooperative model that supports a strategic partnership and a qualitative shift in the general path.”

Djiboutian President Ismail Omar: “China plays a role as a balancing factor in international relations, making joint coordination and cooperation between the two sides in regional and international forums a vital matter that gives a decisive impact on important issues.”

Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati: “Chinese-Arab relations are rising today to an unprecedented level that opens up prospects for joint action to the whole world based on mutually beneficial cooperation and benefiting from successful experiences.”

Collaboration is essential for the future

For his part, the expert specializing in international relations, Ayman Samir, believes in statements to “Sky News Arabia” that Arab-Chinese cooperation is a necessity for the future, and the three summits in Riyadh are of paramount importance, for the following: