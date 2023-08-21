The second anniversary of the takeover of Afghanistan by the Taliban in 2021 was this August 15. Since then, Afghan women have been denied the most basic human rights in what can only be described as gender apartheid.

By qualifying it as such, and making it clear that the situation in Afghanistan is a crime against humanity, the international community will be able to legally fight against the systematic discrimination of women and girls in the country.

Erasing the female population from the public sphere is central to Taliban ideology. Women’s rights institutions in Afghanistan, particularly the Ministry of Women’s Affairs, have been dismantled, while the feared Ministry for the Propagation of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice has been resurrected.

The Afghan Independent Human Rights Commission has been dissolved and the country’s 2004 Constitution has been repealed, while legislation that in the past guaranteed gender equality has been invalidated.

Currently, Afghan women are denied post-secondary education, cannot leave home without the company of a man, cannot work except in healthcare and some private businesses, and are barred from parks, gyms and beauty salons.

Of the approximately 80 edicts issued by the Taliban, 54 specifically target women, severely restricting their rights and violating Afghanistan’s international obligations and its previous constitutional and national laws. The Taliban are undaunted, picking up where they left off 20 years ago, when they first seized power. The results of his ambitions are almost apocalyptic.

Afghanistan is facing one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises. Around 19 million people suffer from acute food insecurity, while more than 90% of Afghans experience some form of food insecurity, with female-headed households and children being the most affected.

Gender violence has increased exponentially, with the corresponding impunity for the perpetrators and the lack of support for the victims, while ethnic, religious and sexual minorities suffer intense persecution.

This grim reality underscores the need to address how political, socioeconomic and gender harms are interconnected.

Karima Bennoune, Algerian-American academic specializing in international law, has advocated for recognition of gender apartheid as a crime under international law. This recognition would derive from the international legal commitments of the States in the area of ​​gender equality and the Sustainable Development Goal number five of the United Nations, aimed at achieving gender equality throughout the world by 2030.

Criminalizing gender apartheid would provide the international community with a powerful legal framework to respond effectively to Taliban abuses. Although the UN has already described the situation in Afghanistan as such, the term is not currently recognized in the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court as one of the worst international crimes.

Presenting his report to the United Nations Human Rights Council, Richard Bennett, the UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Afghanistan, declared that “serious, systematic and institutionalized discrimination against women and girls is at the heart of Taliban ideology and governance, which also raises concerns that they may be responsible for gender apartheid.”

Protests against the Taliban’s decision to prevent women from going to university.

Criminalizing gender apartheid on a global scale would enable the international community to meet its obligation to respond effectively and would provide the necessary legal tools to ensure compliance with international commitments to women’s rights in all aspects of life. .

Shaharzad Akbar, director of the Rawadari human rights group and former chair of the Afghan Independent Human Rights Commission, has urged the Human Rights Council to recognize the situation in Afghanistan as gender apartheid.

has pointed out that “The Taliban have turned Afghanistan into a massive graveyard of the ambitions, dreams and potential of Afghan women and girls.”

South African support



Several Afghan women’s rights advocates have also called for the inclusion of gender apartheid in the UN Draft Convention on Crimes against Humanity.

Most notably, Bronwen Levy, South Africa’s representative on the Security Council, has urged the international community to “take action against what (Bennett’s) report describes as gender apartheid, much as he did in support of South Africa’s fight against racial apartheid.”

Elsewhere, the president of the European Parliament’s Committee on Women’s Rights and Gender Equality, Robert Biedron, as well as the head of its Delegation for relations with Afghanistan, Petras Auštrevicius, have described the “unacceptable” situation in Afghanistan. like gender apartheid.

Whenever and wherever apartheid systems emerge, they represent a failure of the international community. The situation in Afghanistan must compel us to respond effectively to the persecution of women.

Acknowledging that the Taliban regime is gender apartheid is critical not only for Afghans, but also for the credibility of the entire UN system. Afghan human rights activist Zubaida Akbar said: “If they don’t stand up for women’s rights here, they don’t have the credibility to do it anywhere else.”

The Taliban’s brutal two years in power in Afghanistan have taught us that ordinary human rights initiatives, while important, are insufficient to address gender apartheid. The world needs determined collective international action to end the war on women. Not in two months. Not in two years. Now.

VRINDA NARAIN

THE CONVERSATION (**)

Professor at McGill University School of Law.

(**) It is a non-profit organization that seeks to share ideas and academic knowledge with the public. This article is reproduced here under a Creative Commons license.

More actions to surround the Afghans

The actions that the International Criminal Court undertakes on its own can be complemented by the international community with a series of initiatives that add pressure to the Taliban regime in Afghanistan to change course. Leaders of Muslim-majority countries are to form a delegation and visit Afghanistan to hold meetings not only with the Taliban, but also with the country’s religious hierarchy. Without waiting for that to happen, more intense action is needed by those leaders and their Western counterparts. The United States, the United Kingdom and other international powers must follow the example of the European Union and punish those directly responsible for denying girls an education.

These initiatives can also be used to facilitate Afghan girls’ access to education outside the country’s borders (in Pakistan) and sustain at least part of the gains made in the two decades leading up to August 2021.

Women’s protests in Afghanistan

Women protest a law that obliges them to wear an Islamic headscarf. The work of scholars painstakingly documents the extent to which the regime has gone to prevent women and girls’ access to secondary and tertiary education, and the extent to which Afghanistan fails to comply with the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women (Cedaw, for its acronym in English).

The Taliban regime has also disregarded its responsibilities under the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights (ICESCR) and the Convention on the Rights of the Child (CDI). Its discriminatory practices against women and girls constitute a flagrant violation of these conventions and have prompted a broad and just condemnation reaction.

The Cedaw Committee, the CDI Committee and various notable figures have denounced the regressive policies of the Taliban.

In addition, there are other ways to punish the Taliban under international criminal law. The UN considers education to be an “enabling right”, crucial for the realization of other human rights; and the Taliban’s bans in the area of ​​education clearly constitute gender-based persecution. According to the report ‘Policy on the Crime of Gender Persecution’, published in December 2022 by the ICC,

Actions that deprive people of fundamental rights, including the right to education, fall into this category.

Many countries also have the opportunity to use their respective legal frameworks to condemn and challenge the suppression of the rights of girls and women by the Taliban; this may perhaps include the use of targeted sanctions.

It is true that many governments, including those of other Muslim-majority countries, have voiced objections to the Taliban’s policies, citing religious scriptures that disapprove of these forms of discrimination. These denunciations are laudable, but the protection of the rights of Afghan women and girls also demands greater international mobilization.

As part of the international community’s response to these problems, we must urge the ICC to use the anniversary of the Taliban’s return to power to launch an investigation into its gross human rights violations. It is no longer possible to ignore the blatant contempt of the regime towards international treaties, and in particular the educational exclusion of women and girls.

The spirit of the Afghan people resists even the harshest punishments that the Taliban can inflict on it. The women and girls of Afghanistan continue to fight for their rights, despite the reality that they will suffer consequences. The world has to rise up in their defense.

GORDON BROWN

FORMER PRIME MINISTER OF THE UNITED KINGDOM AND UN SPECIAL ENVOY FOR GLOBAL EDUCATION.