The assault on the Bundestag also exposes the left. She has to get out of her comfort zone, in which she believes she is the only voice of reason.

Tens of thousands of people demonstrated against the corona requirements in Berlin on Saturday. Left, Greens, Liberals and Conservatives could only react with disbelief to the picture they were presented with: Reich war flags next to rainbow flags, hippies next to Nazis, humanists next to Trumpists. In the end, neo-Nazis stormed the stairs of the parliament, while the supporters of democracy looked on speechless.

The police also seemed completely powerless. At one point in time, only three police officers protected parliament from the onrushing horde of fascists. These officials should be seen as heroes of democracy. But beyond that, it must be asked what is wrong with the police: At the same time as the neo-Nazis’ open attack on the central building of our democracy, a specially assigned cavalry unit guarded the meager remainder of the anti-fascist counter-demonstration. Previously it had been deemed necessary to hold thousands of anti-fascists prisoner in a cauldron for an hour, apparently to prevent them from protesting against the Nazi symbols that were being waved at the main demonstration.

In times in which new scandals keep coming to light, which suggest an intimate cooperation of parts of the state authority with right-wing extremists and even with right-wing terrorists, we have to realize that this society has a gigantic problem. Parts of the state seem to see the real danger in anti-fascism – and not in the fascists who conjure up the Fourth Reich.

But back to the actual protests: Here one can assume that most of the participants actually only want love, peace and a harmonious world. However, society must also find a way to warn these people about the naivety of their own self-image: Because they absolutely want to avoid taking a political position (because then they could no longer claim to stand up for humanity as such speak), they cannot differentiate themselves from right-wing extremism. Those who are apolitical cannot exclude anyone politically.

The bitter irony is that it is precisely this belief in the good in people that is being mercilessly exploited by the right-wing extremists. Here ice-cold power calculations predominate: People are bourgeois, because one recognizes a potential for radicalization in the insecure people. Anyone who no longer knows what to believe in the pandemic may be won over to the ancient and false story of a very special people, who are unfortunately suppressed by secret powers. And so the FRG suddenly becomes a construct of occupation, refugees become an invading army controlled by the supposed “World Jewry” and homosexuality becomes an expression of cultural decadence that should be brushed aside by the iron hand of Prussia (fascism).

These are realities that we as a society have to deal with if we do not want to live with them. We must therefore not shy away from naming the causes of these conditions: We live in the age of a crisis of meaning caused by neoliberalism, which has become even more acute in the course of increasing economic uncertainty, escalating inequality and stagnating wages. The fact that there can hardly be any collective meaning, community and a purpose in life outside of consumption and profit in neoliberalism is directly related to the attractiveness of right-wing extremists who offer such a meaning in life. Society creates its Nazis for itself through its politics of social cold.

It is therefore time for the left to finally put its own story back on its feet. We can start from the hope that the perspective of a better and more just world will always be more attractive than the counter-narrative of ethnic-cultural inequality, which implies the transfer of all personal rights of autonomy to the great machinery of the national dictatorship.

But for this project to be successful, the left has to overcome two crises. First, the crisis in one’s own communication: if you want to stand for belief in a better world, you have to act that way. Shouting down people without masks and insulting them as fascists unfortunately fulfills all the stereotypes that these people have just received from their new comrades. Despite the need for a militant resistance to fascism, the following applies: The left has to get out of its comfort zone, in which it believes itself to be the only voice of reason – and does not even talk to everyone else.

Second, the left also has to overcome the crisis of its theory and that of its split: While some seem as if they have given up hope of fundamental change altogether, others persist in abstract concepts that have long since ceased to be effective.

The crises currently experienced – that of democracy in a globalized world, that of the changing world of work, that of social peace in an increasingly right-wing society and that of the warming planet – call for left-wing answers. They are asking for unconditional basic security, for European democracy, for a Green New Deal. To do all of this, the left has to get out of its bubble, it has to make alliances and it has to get dirty. Then she will also be listened to, with which ultimately the strength of the völkisch demagogues wanes.