Vikas said about Parth Samthan and Priyank Actually, in June 2020, Vikas Gupta revealed about his sexuality and told that he is a bisexual. He had also told at that time that Parth Samthan and Priyank Sharma blackmailed him about wrong things elsewhere.

‘Priyank and Parth did terrible things to me’ In the video shared on Instagram at the time, Vikas Gupta had said, “Partha Samathan and Priyank Sharma have done terrible things to me, but I don’t want to embarrass them by telling them about it because one of them Are very fond of slinging mud. I spoke today, opened my mouth as they forced me. When they both speak, then I will share it in another post. So that people can know what is needed to know the truth. After this, they (Parth Samathan and Priyank Sharma) can do whatever they want and keep doing it. ‘

If we come out crying, Vikas says, I will not leave you In the promos of ‘Bigg Boss 14’, Vikas was crying to Rubina Dilac and Nikki Tamboli, ‘I have been fighting him for 4 and a half years. Till now I had not taken your name, but now I will take the name properly. He and I were in a relationship for a year and a half before appearing on the show. Any person who will come in my life, will make him psychologically and emotionally so that those humans start hating me. Now when I come back out, I will not leave you. ‘

In a recent promo of ‘Bigg Boss 14’, Vikas Gupta revealed that he had been in a relationship with a man for a year and a half and that he was part of ‘Bigg Boss’. Vikas did not mention the person’s name, but the audience probably guessed who he is. He believes that he is a Priyank and he has also been very bad, questioning Priyank’s sexuality.