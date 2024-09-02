Real Madrid defender Antonio Rudiger and Arsenal striker Kai Havertz have been named as Kimmich’s replacements for the upcoming UEFA Nations League qualifiers, with Germany playing Hungary on Saturday and the Netherlands on September 10.

Kimmich, 29, has never captained Bayern Munich or the national team before, but has often taken on the role in the event of injury or absence of the team’s leaders.

The last match in which he wore the captain’s armband for the German national team was in friendly matches last year.

The German Football Association said on Monday that Kimmich wore the captain’s armband 17 times in a career spanning 91 international matches.

This total appears to include matches in which Kimmich took over the captaincy when another player was substituted.

Then-coach Hansi Flick had chosen Gundogan to lead the team last year ahead of Germany hosting the 2024 World Cup, when the team reached the quarter-finals before losing to eventual champions Spain, but he retired from international football last month before returning from Barcelona to Manchester City.

Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann said Kimmich was the “logical successor” to Gundogan as captain.