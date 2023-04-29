Shares of “Exxon Mobil” led the rise in the markets yesterday, as it recorded its highest level ever, after the oil company achieved record profits in the first quarter of this year.

stock movements

Within a week, the “Standard & Poor’s 500” index rose by 0.91 percent, to reach the level of 4,169.48 points.

The “Nasdaq” index also rose by 1.44 percent last week, to reach the level of 12226.58 points.

As for the “Dow Jones” industrial index, it rose by 0.87 percent in a week, to reach the level of 34,098.16 points.

During Friday’s session, the “Standard & Poor’s 500” index rose by 34.71 points, or 0.83 percent, while the “Nasdaq” index increased by 84.35 points, or 0.70 percent.

The Dow Jones index rose by 275.36 points, or 0.81 percent, on Friday.

Exxon Mobil’s profits in the first quarter of this year more than doubled, to $11.4 billion, while revenue fell 4.3 percent to $86.6 billion.

The company said that the first quarter included paying an additional $200 million due to new European taxes on the energy sector, which affected profits.