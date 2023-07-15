In other regions of the world, such as Argentina and Europe, Messi will not be able to move so freely, as he will be surrounded by the masses who consider him an extraordinary human being.

In Miami, the situation appears to be very different, as he managed to conduct simple shopping in a grocery store with two of his children and his wife.

However, Messi’s stardom remains enormous, as a number of shop-goers who took memorial photos with the Argentine star recognized him.

And the Spanish sports newspaper “Marca” considered that the interaction that Messi found was more than expected by the new Inter Miami star in the American city.

She added that what happened informs Messi of what awaits a player of his stature.

However, she said that these incidents raise questions about Messi’s personal security, especially with the increase in violence in many cities in the United States, and the city of Miami is no different in this regard.

She described Messi’s movement without escorts as “negligence”, which puts him at risk.

The calls for the use of personal security did not stop at the newspaper, as Messi’s fans began to demand the same.

And a number of them demanded that Messi hire bodyguards in order to provide him with more protection than it seemed during his presence in the store.

They said that trusting that nothing bad would happen to him is not smart in anything, and they called on his father to take the matter seriously, as the family does not realize how popular his son is in the United States.