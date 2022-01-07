The death of the South Korean TV star and model was announced, on Wednesday, in a statement issued by her agency, Landscape Entertainment..

“We have to share very heartbreaking and sad news. Actor Kim Mi So suddenly left us on January 5,” the agency said in a statement, calling on people to “refrain from spreading rumors and reports of speculation.”

The statement added:“We sincerely request that you refrain from sharing rumors or speculative reports, so that the shocked and sad family can commemorate the late actress.”.

She indicated that the funeral will be private, away from the spotlight, according to the will of the family.

Kim’s death comes just weeks after the series premiered “Snow trail“ (Snowdrop) On the stage of “Disney Plus”, a political drama set in the midst of the democracy movement in South Korea in 1987.

The late actress also participated in the series “Hill Pound”, which was shown on the “Netflix” platform, and achieved great success around the world.