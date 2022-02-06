Dhe talks about a possible restoration of the nuclear deal with Iran are approaching their decisive phase. Negotiators are expected to return to Vienna this week after a week of consultations at home. Indirect negotiations between Iran and the United States have been taking place there since April 2021. They aim to restore the 2015 Memorandum of Understanding (JCPOA), which the United States unilaterally withdrew from under former President Donald Trump and which Iran has subsequently also grossly violated. On Friday night, the administration of President Joe Biden, who wants to return to the JCPOA, announced the lifting of certain sanctions blocking nuclear technical cooperation with Iran.

Christian Meier Political correspondent for the Middle East and Northeast Africa.

In Tehran, the announcement was welcomed as a “right step, but not a sufficient one”. The Russian representative Mikhail Ulyanov spoke of a step in the right direction, which could be seen as an indication that the Vienna talks were “entering the final phase”. European diplomats called on Iran to “quickly seize the opportunity that presents itself”. There is “very little time left to bring the negotiations to a successful conclusion”. Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett was critical: Anyone who believes that an agreement will increase stability is wrong. It would temporarily delay Iran’s uranium enrichment, “but all of us in the region will pay a disproportionate price for it.” Israel reserves the right to “act”, whether with or without an agreement in Vienna.