After Sebastián Casanello rejected this Monday the request for an investigation of the head of INADI, Victoria Donda, the prosecutor Guillermo Marijuan insisted before the judge to review his decision.

“It should be noted that the factual and legal arguments provided in a timely manner to request the investigative statement of the accused Donda Pérez are reproduced in their entirety,” said the judicial official when reiterating the request, as recorded in the brief to which he agreed. TN.

This is the case in which Donda was charged with fraudulent administration and embezzlement of public funds, after the complaint made by the lawyer of her former domestic employee, to whom The civil servant offered him to exchange his resignation for a social plan or a contract in the organism he directs.

Casanello delegated the investigation of the case to Marijuan and that is why the prosecutor insists on the rejection of the measure that, to be executed, needs the permission of the judge. “The circumstances alleged (by Casanello) for not giving effect to this party’s request – that they could advance their position in order to the question of backgroundor debated-, do not affect the criterion adopted by the undersigned, since the facts for which the investigation statement of the accused has been requested, have been evaluated and legally qualified by this representation of the Public Prosecutor’s Office, beyond the typical framework that in short, it could correspond, which is why it is not possible to make any kind of assessment of what was expressed by the acting magistrate, but only to maintain the position adopted and substantiated in a timely manner, “wrote the prosecutor, who could take letters to separate the judge, if it remains in rejection.

“It was deemed proven that the aforementioned Donda Pérez. Abusing her status as a public official as INADI Comptroller, she offered Mrs. Arminda Banda Oxa a position in the aforementioned organization or a social plan, in exchange for her resignation as an employee, ”stated Marijuan in her new request.

Last Monday, Judge Casanello had returned the inquiry request to Marijuan, since he understood that had a “substantiation deficit”, since the offer of the head of the National Institute against Discrimination, Xenophobia and Racism (INADI) was not embodied “in a concrete act of diversion of power on which the criminal sanction can act.”

Is that in the judge’s discretion, “there is no – or has not been made explicit in the prosecutor’s opinion – a functional act that specifies the deviation of power allegedly advanced in the conversations between Donda Pérez and his former employee.

Victoria Donda together with Luana Volnovich attend the Congress to listen to Alberto Fernández’s speech for the opening of ordinary sessions. Photo Federico López.

The magistrate considered then that “it is not enough” with “the indignation that a dialogue between structurally unequal parties can generate to reach unfair agreements, the labor breaches of an employer and / or the naturalization of an inappropriate and unethical use of the public function “.

Earlier, the prosecutor Marijuan had indicted Donda and requested his investigation “for having been unlawfully interested, outside the state interest, and abusing her character as Controller of INADI, in obtaining a social plan or contract in the aforementioned body in favor of Mrs. Arminda Banda Oxa, in order for it to present the resignation to the employment relationship that linked her as a domestic employee in her private home “.

In that first petition, which the judge rejected, the prosecutor Marijuan mentioned “the irregularities in the labor relationship that linked her (Donda) with Arminda Banda Oxa and the state of breaking of that bond as a result of her claims to the legal and labor breaches of your employer. Beyond the fact that the law is said to be known to all, the defendant’s lawyer status, and the hierarchical position that she plays in the public function from her current role as INADI Comptroller and previously as National Deputy, allow affirming the alleged knowledge with greater emphasis and certainty. “

Despite the scandal with Donda, President Alberto Fernández just over a month ago He ratified it at the head of INADI by extending the intervention of that body for 180 days.

The complaint “for acts of corruption” was presented by Banda Oxa’s criminal lawyer, Fernando Zarabozo, who stated that the domestic employee had worked since 2007 with the head of INADI, and that the official He tried to throw her out once the coronavirus quarantine started, “trying to get the woman to resign of her own free will and unilaterally, offering her on that occasion, if she agrees to do so, the receipt of a subsidy or a position in the INADI, being that such circumstances would exempt her from paying the corresponding compensation for unjustified dismissal, “according to the complaint filed.

The lawyer contributed audios of Donda. “Yes, of course I am telling you that you can write down a plan or something out there we can write you down. I need you to tell me that … you quit, because you have to unsubscribe to be able to sign up for a plan and then you can pay to get out of retirement. But I also need to solve that … my boyfriend who understands … And I also understand that you need the money. The plans are charging more or less about 10,000 pesos and the consideration may be near your home, “said the official in the WhatsApp message.

In addition, the lawyer for Donda’s domestic worker included text messages in the complaint, where the official also told her: “Tell me what you want to do and if I can help you with something with your sister. We can also see a contract at INADI. “

Now, again, Casanello will have to answer.

DS