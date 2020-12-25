After distributing praises in the war, Hrithik Roshan is now focusing on his other projects. At the moment, he is ready for many films as well as digital debut. But meanwhile, there is news that he is now going to remake the Hindi remake of South’s superhit film.

Vikram is going to remake Vedha

In 2017, a Tamil film named Vikram Vedha was released. R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi played the lead roles in this film. The film was a blockbuster hit. After which now work is going on to make it in Hindi. Cast is being searched and if media reports are to be believed then Hrithik Roshan’s name has been finalized for this. Soon the shooting of the film will also begin.

Earlier, Aamir Khan was offered this role

At the same time, there are reports that Aamir Khan was also offered this role, but later the matter was not frozen. Aamir liked the film a lot. But then he did not know why he pulled back from its Hindi remake. After which Hrithik Roshan was talked to and now it is being told in the media that he has said yes to this. Saif Ali Khan is another known face in the film. Yes … Saif Ali Khan will also be in the remake of Vikram Vedha and his role is also going to be quite interesting.

Hrithik Roshan is associated with these films

Hrithik Roshan made his Bollywood debut with Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai in the year 2000 and has the status of Millennium Star. Initially, even though he has signed films one after the other, Hrithik has become quite choosy in the last few years. They sign films very thoughtfully and each of their films is really special. After the war, he is now preparing for War 2. Apart from this, he is also in discussions about Fighters and Krrish 4. However, nothing is clear about when these films will be released.

