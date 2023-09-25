Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/25/2023 – 7:05

After the city of São Paulo registered a heat record for the year, with 36.8ºC, as measured by the National Institute of Meteorology (Inmet), the temperature in the capital of São Paulo is expected to remain high until Wednesday, 27th, according to the Center for City Hall Emergency Management (CGE).

The agency’s forecast for this spring week is that the city will still feel the effects of a hot and dry air mass, and that relief from the heat will come at the end of the week, starting on Thursday, 28th, with the presence of showers Of rain.

Monday, the 25th, according to the GCE, will have a predominance of sun between few clouds, and the temperature should reach 30°C during the hottest hours.

Air humidity levels are slightly above 30%. The day will end with increased cloudiness, but there is no forecast for rain, according to the agency.

Tuesday, the 26th, should see a new rise in temperatures, “which could reach 34°C during the hottest hours”, says the Emergency Management Center, which will reduce air humidity levels and cause a drop until around 28%. The forecast is that, in the late afternoon, the arrival of a sea breeze will increase cloudiness, but with a low probability of rain.

“The mass of hot, dry air should continue to act at least until next Wednesday, the 27th, and the heat should only subside from Thursday, the 28th, with the forecast of the return of rain in the form of showers. isolated in São Paulo”, says the GCE. “Until then, special attention to health and the environment is recommended. Dry air makes it difficult to disperse pollutants and encourages the formation of fires, which harm air quality, in addition to increasing risks to human health, especially for the elderly and children.”

Inmet also points to the persistence of heat, with temperatures reaching 35ºC on Wednesday in São Paulo. According to the agency, there is a chance that the capital of São Paulo will experience isolated rain showers throughout the week, different from what was predicted by the CGE.

Check out Inmet’s weather forecast for the next few days in São Paulo

* Monday, 25th: Minimum 19ºC / Maximum 30ºC;

* Tuesday, 26th: Minimum 18ºC / Maximum 34ºC;

* Wednesday, 27th: Minimum 17ºC / Maximum 35ºC;

* Thursday, 28th: ​​Minimum 14ºC / Maximum 20ºC.

Spring ‘with a summer look’

According to the Civil Defense of São Paulo, the agency’s meteorologists predict that Spring will be marked by high temperatures and similar to summer, with hot days and rain showers at times.

“Due to El Niño, spring will have characteristics very typical of summer, that is, we will have hot days that over the course of hours, due to the sum of heat and humidity coming from the ocean, will create conditions for heavy rain showers, followed by lightning. , wind and even hail,” said the agency.

Civil Defense meteorological models indicate that the beginning of October will be drier, while the second half of the month tends to have more episodes of rain, but in the form of isolated showers. A more intense cold may be felt at the end of the month.

102% increase in visits due to heat exposure

The intense heat, which has been felt at other times of the year, also affects the health of the population. The State of São Paulo recorded five deaths in the first seven months of the year and a 102.5% increase in outpatient care and hospitalizations caused by exposure to heat, compared to the same period in 2022. The data was released by the State Secretariat for Health on Friday the 22nd, and do not take into account the months of August and September.

According to data from the folder, there were 312 services carried out in 2023 compared to 154 in the same period last year. People over 60, children under four years of age and people with cognitive disabilities are the most affected and fall into the risk group. This audience has a reduced ability to perceive or communicate when they are thirsty and to regulate their own body temperature.