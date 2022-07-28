In the six days away, Alessia Pifferi returned to Milan with her partner: Diana was still alive, she died the next day

Investigations into the little girl’s death continue Dianadied of starvation in a small two-room apartment in Milan, abandoned for six long days by her mother Alessia Pifferi.

Further tests will be needed to confirm this, but doctors believe Diana died on July 19, the day before its discovery. Alessia Pifferi, during the six days away, returned to Milan with her partner, because the man had to deal with work matters. Precisely the two returned to the city on July 18.

The 37-year-old, having lied to the man about Diana’s whereabouts, chose not to ask him to go through the house. She told the investigators that at that moment she chose not to ruin the days with the 58-year-old, because their relationship was already in crisis and she had to understand if there was the possibility of a future together. He thought of Diana, but hoped that what she had left her would be enough until she returned.

In all likelihood, according to the first elements that emerged from the autopsy, Diana was on July 18 still alive. If Alessia Pifferi had gone to the house to check it and maybe had given her something to eat, perhaps she would not have died of starvation.

Instead she put her obsession with man before her baby’s well-being, thus condemning her to death.

She returned home on July 20 and found her daughter lifeless. She tried to pat her on the back and wet her feet with water. But Diana didn’t react, so she ran to a neighbor for ask for help. The latter has alerted the rescue, but for the child she was too late now.

Alessia Pifferi is in the prison of Milan, in isolation. Investigators fear that she may take her own life or that the other inmates may avenge the child.

Her lawyer, after an interview in the cell, explained that the woman did not appear lucid and that she has not yet understood what has happened and what will happen. He asked to go to Diana’s funeral, cries for the little girl and her partner, who doesn’t answer her phone: “We asked for the expertise of experts, to understand what was the path in the woman’s mind and what were her points of view. She is still early for a constructive interview, she is not lucid ”.