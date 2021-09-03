In the middle of a day troubled by the news of his reconciliation with Nicolas Cabré (41), Laurita Fernandez (30) were encouraged to comment on what she will do when she is pregnant.

The actress and dancer talked about her possible and future motherhood in the program she hosts in El Trece, The divorcees club (Monday to Friday at 4 p.m.).

In the middle of a debate about what happened to Noelia Marzol (34), who debuted on the track ShowMatch The Academy 2021 (El Trece, Monday through Friday at 22) and assured that it was difficult for him to leave Donatello (born May 2021) at home to go to work, Laurita asked Melina Fleiderman about your experience.

Nicolás Cabré and Laurita Fernández reconciled, and she told what she will do when she is pregnant. Photo: Instagram.

“He did not blame me because it was the model I had: that of a professional and working mother during all his life. I grew up a lot with my grandparents and I, it seemed good to leave that face in my children even if it is painful and sacrificed, “said the journalist.

Laurita Fernández said that she liked that Marzol during her pregnancy had been just as sensual as ever. “It’s super personal and I loved Noe that he even sexualized the pregnancy. He showed himself in the way he felt to do it and that’s what I’m telling you …”, launched the presenter regarding the actress of Sex, the work of José María Muscari.

Comparing herself to Noelia Marzol, the host of The divorcees club it was forceful when imagining himself in the sweet waiting. “The day I get pregnant, I’m going to eat everything I find, what I forbade myself to eat all my life”, He assured.



Laurita Fernández says that she will lose her figure when she gets pregnant. Photo: Instagram.

“They will see me like this and I don’t know”Laurita Fernández said, with her arms well away from her torso, to then listen to Ximena Capristo, who told her that during her pregnancy she gained 22 kilos and it was very difficult for her to return to her usual weight.

“I ate everything,” he stated the black, to which the champion of Dancing 2015 replied: “I love it, I’m going to do like you”.

Close to Nicolás Cabré

The journalist Ángel de Brito -very close to the host of The divorcees club and his former partner in charge of Singing 2020– confirmed the reconciliation of the couple yesterday, Thursday, in the morning through Instagram.

“Did Laurita go back to Nicolás?”, they asked the presenter of The angels of the morning (El Trece, Monday through Friday at 11). “Yes,” he replied.



Laurita and Nico Cabré before their separation in 2020. Photo: Archive.

Clarion He tried to communicate with the dancer, but she chose silence and did not answer the messages. Thus, he avoided talking about his private life, as the actor he met working on tends to do. Sugar, theatrical work that had them as protagonists in 2018.



After falling in love with “Sugar”, Cabré and Laurita also worked together in the play “Departamento de soltero”, along with Christian Sancho. Photo: Archive.

Cabré and Fernández they had parted ways in 2020, at the beginning of the social, preventive and compulsory isolation in the Argentine Republic due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“This distancing has to do with us, that we were out of touch, that there is a lot, a lot of love, but we also both have a lot of self-love, because each one knows what he wants and we have different ways of doing things,” he had declared. the actress that time.

