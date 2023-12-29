AIn response to the gun attack in which a 24-year-old student killed 14 people on December 21, the affected faculty at Charles University in Prague canceled the current winter semester. The Faculty of Humanities announced on Friday that all teaching was suspended until the end of the semester. Examinations and consultations between students and teachers could take place, but only on a voluntary basis.

“Not taking part in the final state examinations in January/February 2024 will not threaten anyone’s ability to successfully complete their studies,” it said.

The main building of the faculty where the attacker committed his crime will “remain closed for technical reasons at least until the end of January.” On the Jan-Palach-Platz in front of it, there will be a “Month for the Faculty” with various events to deal with the tragedy and to bring academic life back to the place.

By Friday, around 40,000 people had paid an amount of 49.8 million crowns (just over 2 million euros) into a university donation fund for the injured and the relatives of the dead.

Other fundraisers also brought in large sums. The CTK news agency put the total amount, including the university fund, at 63 million crowns (2.55 million euros) on Wednesday evening.