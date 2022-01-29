After the killing spree in Heidelberg, a lot is still unclear at the moment, but the students long for normalcy. They don’t want metal detectors like the ones at the entrances to American schools.

AOn the day of the crime, Nikolai G. got into a taxi at around twelve o’clock. He puts his guns, hidden in a sports bag, in the trunk. Shortly before half past twelve he sends a last message to his father on his mobile phone. He unzips, takes out his weapons, climbs five flights of stairs into building number 360, marches into the lecture hall on the ground floor, where a tutorial is taking place. And shoots. And shoots. And shoots. And shoots. The bullets hit four students aged 19 to 23. One man, three women. G. leaves the hall, points his guns at two men in the hallway, who are able to flee in time. Outside the building, he fires one last shot – against himself.

Wednesday, 48 hours later, same place. There is a large bouquet of flowers next to the entrance to the Center for Organismal Studies. View through the windows in the north wing into the laboratories, where students and employees scurry past, they research, work, study. The Neuenheimer Feld campus brings together students of natural science disciplines. A group of four young people is standing in front of the Institute for Physics, they have an appointment to study. A young woman clamps her notebook between her forearm and chest, looks at the sea of ​​red and white glowing candles and says: “For me, the killing spree is unreal far away, even though it happened here.”