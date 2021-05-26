After the scandal that was generated when the name of the detained former vice president Amado Boudou appeared on the list with the chosen by lottery To access the Procrear credits, Buenos Aires deputies of the Radical Civic Union (UCR) claim that the adjudication system be regulated of those loans for home construction.

Opposition lawmakers pushed for a bill to “eliminate discretionary decisions and banish electoral use and political cronyism in the allocation of housing, plans and programs from the State, “as reported in a statement.

Although the national government said that Boudou’s name appeared because he used his personal data to enter him in the contest without his consent, the UCR referents also warn that with the Procrear program municipalities in the hands of the ruling party benefit, governed by mayors of the Frente de Todos.

“In a report, the Buenos Aires Radical Youth shows how in the PROCREAR housing raffle, the municipalities members of the government were benefited almost entirely, while the municipalities governed by the opposition only corresponded to 35%“, they indicated.

The president of the Youth of the UCR of Buenos Aires and author of that study, Manuel Cisneros, warned that “those registered in official municipalities benefited The 100 %, while in those of JxC they do not reach 35% “.

The report clarifies that in “only three localities governed by Peronism (Tres Lomas, San Andrés de Giles and Carmen de Areco) were not assigned 100% of those registered”, and that “only in two of those governed by other parties ( Brandsen and La Madrid) were assigned 100% “.

PARTY AND SEPARATE MATTER STATE As a result of the credit granted to Boudou, I began to see the% of beneficiaries by municipality, where I was surprised that those registered in official municipalities were 100% benefited, while in those of JxC they did not reach 35%.

Look 👇 pic.twitter.com/NJv0qNvRNn – Manuel Cisneros (@ManuCisneross) May 19, 2021

For this reason, now the Buenos Aires legislators propose that the loans of the Argentine Bicentennial Credit Program for Single Family Housing are delivered according to criteria of “federal distribution, housing deficit and transparency, among others.”

“With so much need and shortcomings, ashamed that party and state are confused, but it is not surprising ”, lamented Josefina Mendoza, who signed the legislative initiative together with Carlos Fernández, Miguel Bazze, Karina Banfi and Sebastian Salvador.

For the Buenos Aires deputy of the UCR, “in the midst of a pandemic, it seems a joke to demand that things be done well, but the logic of ‘if it happens, it happens’ government is overwhelming. “

“From the UCR we do not let these injustices pass,” he said.

Amado Boudou, the name of the scandal

The name of the former vice president, who meets house arrest In a house in Avellaneda, the people who were drawn appeared on the list to access the mortgage loans provided by the national government.

Jorge Ferraresi, the minister in charge of the national plan in which Amado Boudou appeared as a beneficiary.

The information came to light by a publication of the newspaper The nation, but the Minister of Territorial Development and Habitat, Jorge Ferraresi, denied Boudou had requested that loan.

“As a result of the published news, we were able to verify that a person has falsely presented and registered under the name and ID of the former Vice President and, thanks to the Computer Security work, we have already obtained the IP from where this procedure was carried out, and has verified the falsity of said registration, ”explained Luciano Scatolini, secretary of Territorial Development and authority for the application of the program.

By the facts, the hipotecary Banc filed a criminal complaint to “determine responsibility for the process by which the former official was falsely registered” to participate in the draw for the award of the Home Ownership Credits.

DS