US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell praised Swiss authorities’ announcements to support financial stability after UBS reached an agreement to buy Credit Suisse for 3 billion francs. Swiss (US$ 3.25 billion) this Sunday, the 19th. The agreement was put together by the Swiss authorities, and the country’s president, Alain Berset, confirmed the acquisition at a press conference.

The Swiss central bank will provide a CHF100 billion ($108 billion) loan backed by a federal default guarantee to support the sale of Credit to UBS, which is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

“We welcome the announcements by the Swiss authorities today to support financial stability. The US banking system’s capital and liquidity positions are strong, and the US financial system is resilient. We maintained close contact with our international counterparts to support its implementation,” Yellen and Powell said in a statement.