Toni Pipitone he expressed his anger after the publication of the book by his ex-wife Piera Maggio. He is receiving insults and heavy attacks, for what he himself has defined inaccuracies and untrue stories.

Piera Maggio has disclosed on social media and elsewhere personal data of our life that have nothing to do with Denise’s kidnapping. She had no right to do that. For at least a year I have been receiving very thoughtful attacks from her. Attacks that, in my opinion, are not good for Denise either. In her book he wrote inaccuracies and untrue things that are useless in Denise’s search.

Toni Pipitone receives insults on social media and stated that he intended to sue those people. She highlighted Kevin’s paternity story, which she found out he was conceived with artificial insemination of a donor, at the age of 23:

Since that time it has changed towards me. What need was there to tell him? Although I had some suspicions, I found that Denise was not my daughter after the kidnapping. Piera Maggio had told me that she too had been conceived with artificial insemination, when I was in Tuscany to work. Denise always remains my daughter, until the night before we were in bed together and she said to me: ‘Daddy I love you’. For me she is alive and I pray for her every day.

Toni Pipitone declares that he has not financially abandoned his children

You then talked about the economic factors, his ex-wife Piera Maggio would have made him pass on social media as a distorted fatherwho abandoned his children.

I did not have the financial resources to go around and participate in television broadcasts. Now I am also ready for a public confrontation with her. I have always followed the investigation and the trial through my lawyer.

The same lawyer who made it known that Toni Pipitone is still legally Denise’s fathersince a disclaimer of paternity.