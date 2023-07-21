On Monday, parliamentarians are expected to vote on the first part of the amendments, known as the “reasonable argument law” bill.

If Parliament passes the bill, it will prevent the judiciary from annulling government decisions or appointments it deems “unreasonable”.

On Wednesday, opposition leader Benny Gantz called for talks supervised by the Israeli president to reach a compromise.

“Even in these moments, I ask to tell you that efforts are under way to achieve consensus,” Netanyahu said in a speech to reporters, Thursday, referring to the first part of the controversial proposed judicial amendments.

He added, “I really hope that these efforts will succeed, but even if they do not succeed, the door of the (ruling) coalition will always remain open to the opposition.”

The protests continue

On Tuesday, Israeli demonstrators blocked roads and disrupted public transportation in what was known as the “Day of Troubles.” Leaders from the business and medical sectors, academics and army reservists expressed their opposition to the planned bill that would deprive the Supreme Court of much of its power.

Supporters of the draft law say it will restore balance between government departments, while opponents say it removes oversight on the government and upsets the balance.

Netanyahu stressed that Israel “will remain a democratic state,” and said that the statements of hundreds of reservists that they would refuse to perform voluntary service if the bill was passed harmed the state.

He added: “Refusal to perform the service endangers democracy, we cannot tolerate that.”

Protest organizers called for a night of demonstrations Thursday, and local media reported that protesters blocked major roads in the cities of Tel Aviv, Jerusalem and Haifa.