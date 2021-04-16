A strong protest at the door of the fifth of Olivos, with cacerolazo included, was the epicenter of a day of protests against the government of Alberto Fernández for the decision to suspend face-to-face classes and to establish a “curfew” that began to take effect on Friday at midnight. demonstrations In rejection of the Government’s decision, they deepened in other points of the Buenos Aires suburbs, such as Pilar, La Matanza and Adrogué.

The call arose spontaneously in the afternoon and became effective from 18 in front of the presidential residence, where at least a thousand people showed their anger at the new measures that established a stricter quarantine in the AMBA, although eThe focus of the protest was the brake on face-to-face classes.

Most parents with school-age children approached Olivos through the Maipú Avenue entrance to demand that they return to the classroom. In protest, even there was a group of children who were wrapped with ‘danger’ perimeter tapes, ironic about the closure of face-to-face education.

“We are here for the boys. If we do not defend them, the government will not come out to defend them,” said a woman who was present, along with another who considered the government’s decision as “extreme at an extreme moment.”

The comment of the mothers and fathers present was coincidental on one point: the disappointment in students not being able to see their classmates again. “During this time they had to learn many things: not to hug each other, not to touch the teachers. With this announcement, from one day to the next, they collapsed the world“A mom argued.” Last night, my 7 year old son was crying. How do you explain that he doesn’t go to school anymore? How do you tell him that he is not going to see his friends? “Said another woman.

Pure honk and pan they demonstrated at the gates of the Quinta. Many of those who attended displayed banners with direct messages. “No to the closing of schools”, “education is essential” and “with the boys, no”, were some of the posters that predominated. Others had as a message: “Education is the most powerful weapon to change the world.” Throughout the day, there was a strong security operation around the perimeter of the residence, to avoid incidents.

In parallel to the protests in Olivos, a large group of parents concentrated at kilometer 46 of the Panamericana, Pilar branch. Some protested from their cars, honking, and others showed signs with claims against the measure announced by Alberto Fernández.

When a larger group gathered, the protesters staged a partial traffic cut on the Panamericana, where they occupied a lane. “I am very sad. Please reconsider. I have two children, ages 7 and 4, and today when I had to tell them they started crying. They can’t believe they won’t go to school,” said one of the protesters at the scene. .

One of the The most important cacerolazos of the day took place in La Matanza, the most populated municipality in the province of Buenos Aires, with a wide electoral predominance of Peronism. Especially in Ramos Mejía the protests continued until late at night. Honks, posters rejecting the measure and chants dominated the demonstration, amid traffic chaos.

The cacerolazo was repeated to a greater or lesser extent in other towns in the suburbs, such as Adrogué and Temperley, in addition to the main neighborhoods of the City of Buenos Aires and at the gates of the Colon Theater.

The gastronomic, also in the streets

At night there was a demonstration in Palermo, in Plaza Serrano (Julio Cortázar Square) of workers and owners of gastronomic premises, who feel strongly affected by the new restrictions: the commercial cut decided by the Government from 7pm, and the ban on driving from 8pm.

Protest by gastronomic employees and restaurant bar owners, in Plaza Serrano (Plazoleta Julio Cortázar), Palermo. Photo Juano Tesone

During the morning and noon the Gastronomic Federation of the province of Buenos Aires, which groups together owners of bars, restaurants and breweries that are not chains.

“Next month we cannot pay salaries and taxes. We are full of debt and many on the brink of bankruptcy. Gastronomy is not contagious, it was seen when they allowed us to reopen in October, we followed the protocols and the cases did not rise ”, he told Clarion Alejandro Larumbe, president of the Chamber of Gastronomy of Quilmes There were representatives, among other districts, of Esteban Echeverría, Lomas de Zamora, Lanús, Ezeiza, Avellaneda, Quilmes, La Matanza, San Martín, Vicente López and San Isidro, as well as arrived from the Party of the Coast and Mar del Plata. They claimed for tax exemptions and the return of the ATP.

Look also

