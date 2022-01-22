Ável Investimentos, accredited by brokerage XP, decided to create a diversity plan after the publication of a photo of its employees, mostly with white men, few women and no black person, gained social media and led to a civil action. public in the Labor Court by social entities against the company.

+ Inclusion and diversity are strategic pillars to develop creative solutions and overcome challenges

With no agreement at the first conciliation hearing, at the end of last year, Ável decided to change and presented to the process a diversity plan for 2022.

According to Uol, Ável informed, in the case file, that it hired a specialized consulting company that will be responsible for executing the diversity plan, which includes 60 hours of training for the team.

He also communicated changes in the recruitment and selection processes, which will now have specific cuts such as racial ethnicity, gender, LGBTQIA+, people with disabilities and generational.

