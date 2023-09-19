A senior American official stated that the prisoner exchange deal with Iran will not change “the nature of hostility between Washington and Tehran.”

He pointed out that Iran is still an adversary, but the door is still open to diplomacy regarding the Iranian nuclear program.

In the same context, Washington imposed sanctions on the Iranian Ministry of Intelligence and former President Ahmadinejad, as the website of the US Treasury Department showed that the United States imposed sanctions on Monday.

The transaction is a separate path

US Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken, commented in a press conference held in New York on the prisoner exchange deal with Iran.

Blinken told reporters: “This path that led to the release of those detained Americans was separate from the nuclear program and Iran’s behavior.”

He continued: “We are focusing on working to return American citizens to their families.”

He stressed, “The matter (the exchange deal) does not affect the relationship, so we will continue our determination to take appropriate steps to deal with Iran’s actions in many areas.”

He added: “The first issue with Iran is the nuclear program, and diplomacy is the best way to reach a tangible and sustainable result.”

He continued: “At this moment, we are not communicating with Iran, but we will see if there are opportunities in the future, but Biden was clear that he is committed that Iran will not obtain nuclear weapons.”

He added: “I will not expect anything this week. We focused on the fact that these Americans are free after their suffering. Some of them spent 8 years in an unjust prison.”