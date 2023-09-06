Home page politics

From: Momir Takac

After Prigozhin’s death, the next rebellion is brewing in Russia. Mercenaries from the Rusich group may have been responsible for the loss of Robotyne.

Robotyne – On August 28, Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maljar announced the recapture of Robotyne in southern Ukraine. It’s actually just a tiny village, but it’s located on a strategically important road. In the Ukraine war the liberation is in any case a breakthrough of the recently halted Ukrainian counter-offensive.

For the Russian military leadership, the defeat could mean more than just the loss of a small village. On the side Moscow is said to be Robotyne’s think tank Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said to have fought a mercenary group called Rusich. This openly far-right paramilitary organization, which belongs to the network of Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin, who was killed in a plane crash, is said to have threatened to lay down arms three days before the liberation.

Rusich Criticizes Russia’s Leadership – Did Mercenaries Make Robotyne Liberation Possible?



Rusich called for efforts by the Russian government to ensure that founder Yan Petrowsky, who was arrested in Finland, is not involved in the Ukraine is delivered. As long as nothing happens in the matter, Rusich will not take part in any further wars, the group said on Telegram. “If a country cannot protect its citizens, why should citizens defend the country?” the group asked on Telegram.

Shortly after the ISW published its analysis of the situation around Robotyne, Ukraine recaptured the village. It is unclear whether the Rusich fighters actually laid down their arms and thus paved the way for the Ukrainian fighters. Neither the mercenaries nor the Russian Ministry of Defense commented.

Expert believes that Russian mercenaries will lose motivation after Prigozhin’s death

“There’s a very high probability,” said Jeff Hawn of think tank New Lines Institute France24. According to the expert, however, it is not at all about Rusich leader Petrowsky. Rather, he suspects one Rebellion similar to that of Prigozhin’s Wagnerian mercenaries two months before his death.

Hawn suspects that after Prigozhin’s death, motivation among mercenaries falls. “These guys are probably just looking for an excuse to get off,” he said. According to the expert, Prigozhin paid his mercenaries well and in US dollars, after his death they “will probably now be paid in rubles – if they are paid at all”. They could also be without supplies “because the militia groups are at the bottom end of Russia’s logistics,” Hawn explains. Prigozhin had often complained about a lack of equipment and ammunition.

Russian mercenaries could side with Ukraine

Rusich is also increasingly frustrated that the military leadership in Moscow is unable to control the militias fighting in Ukraine. The Wagner group had become an organizational tool for all paramilitary groups under Prigozhin’s leadership. This guide no longer exists.

Hawn also did not rule out that fighters of Russian militias could switch sides. “It wouldn’t surprise me if some of these people suddenly joined the Free Russian Legion, especially if they’re being paid in dollars,” the expert said. The group draws for the attacks in Russia’s Belgorod region responsible. “I think the Robotyne incident is significant and a sign that more is to come.” (mt)