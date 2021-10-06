fromKathrin Reikowski conclude

If the further explorations between the SPD, the Greens and the FDP are positive, ministerial posts must be awarded. Baerbock, Habeck, Lindner, Heil and Lauterbach expect chances.

Berlin – After the preliminary rounds of two-person teams from the SPD, Greens and FDP, the first talks on forming a government between all three parties will start on Thursday. “It starts tomorrow,” said Olaf Scholz, the SPD’s candidate for chancellor, on Wednesday.

Less than two weeks after the general election, a new government under Scholz is within reach. If this lightning bolt, as the possible coalition is already called, actually comes, then the next question is about the possible ministerial offices. Will the FDP get the Ministry of Finance? What – besides the well-established Ministry of the Environment – will be added to the Greens? And will the SPD continue to lead the Ministry of Labor and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs? The AFP press agency takes a look into the future.

Is the traffic light coalition coming? These are the possible ministers from the SPD

Since the previous Federal Minister of Finance Olaf Scholz would move into the Chancellery, the Ministry of Finance becomes free – but probably not given to a successor to the SPD. At the SPD, the 48-year-old labor minister is counted Hubertus Heil Chances to keep his position. Among other things, he can book the introduction of the basic pension as a success for himself.

Heiko Maas As Foreign Minister he received repeated criticism – it is conceivable that he will take over the Ministry of Justice again, or the Ministry of the Interior. The SPD health expert could go to the Ministry of Health Karl Lauterbach collect. But the Ministry of Research would also be conceivable for him.

As SPD election campaign leader has Lars Klingbeil made a name. It is speculated whether he could be rewarded with the Ministry of Defense, as he sat on the relevant Bundestag committee. For the development aid ministry, the SPD parliamentary group leader could Rolf Mützenich get into conversation. But he is also trusted to take over the office of President of the Bundestag.

But the women in the SPD are also pushing into ministerial offices: for the SPD boss Saskia Esken the education or digital ministry are traded. Stefanie Hubig, Rhineland-Palatinate Minister of Education has made a name for herself as head of the Conference of Ministers of Education in the corona pandemic and could take over both the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Justice. And also the one who was already active as Minister of Justice and Family Christine Lambrecht, doesn’t sound like she wants to turn her back on politics after the election. Even Katarina Barley could come back to Berlin – and take over the family ministry, for example.

The traffic lights and their ministers: Habeck, Baerbock and Özdemir have a chance with the Greens

According to reports, the Green party leader has Robert Habeck cast an eye on the Home Office. For the Environment Ministry, which is particularly important to the Greens, could Annalena Baerbock, former candidate for chancellor and co-chair. As an international lawyer, she would also be a candidate for the Foreign Office.

Parliamentary group leader Katrin-Goering-Eckardt could become family minister or federal president. With Anton Hofreiter and Cem Ozdemir two other men seem to be figuring out chances for ministerial posts. Hofreiter could take over the Ministry of Food or Transport. And Özdemir is said to have ambitions for the Foreign Office. But he is also an option for the Ministry of Transport, because he most recently headed the relevant Bundestag committee.

Coalition with the SPD and the Greens: These FDP personnel have a chance of a ministerial office

It almost seems as if no one in a traffic light coalition could dispute the FDP party and parliamentary group leader Christian Lindner for the finance ministry of Olaf Scholz (SPD). The FDP General Secretary Volker Wissing is acting as Minister of Economics, also a key department of the FDP.

And next to Baerbock from the Greens, Alexander Graf Lambsdorff got in touch for the Foreign Office. He was already responsible for foreign policy within the FDP and is a trained diplomat. The two FDP women Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann and Nicola Beer are also eligible for ministerial posts. While Strack-Zimmermann could move into the Defense Ministry as a defense politician, the FDP Deputy Head and Hessian Ministry of Education and Culture Beer is considered a possible candidate for the Ministry of Education.