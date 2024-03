President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky | Photo: EFE/EPA/TOLGA BOZOGLU

Ukraine called on the Vatican representative in the country on Monday (11) to provide clarification after Pope Francis suggested this weekend that Ukrainians should have “the courage to raise the white flag” and negotiate an end to the war with Ukraine. the Russia.

According to information from the agency France-Presse (AFP)the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry expressed to the representative of the Holy See its “disappointment” with the pontiff’s words, emphasizing that such statements could “encourage Russia to continue disrespecting international law.”

Also on Monday, Jens Stoltenberg, Secretary General of NATO, also spoke about Francisco's statement during a press conference. In his response to the pontiff, the head of NATO rejected the idea of ​​a Ukrainian surrender, arguing that at this moment the country needs weapons more than white flags.

“If we want a negotiated, peaceful, lasting solution, the way to get there is to provide military support to Ukraine,” Stoltenberg said.

On Sunday (10), the Ukrainian Foreign Minister, Dmytro Kuleba, had already taken a “outraged” position at the Pope’s speech, stating that his “country will “never surrender” and that the Pope should not put Kiev and Moscow “in equal footing” and call it “negotiations”.

“The strongest is the one who, in the battle between good and evil, sides with good instead of trying to put them on equal footing and calling it 'negotiations,'” ​​Kuleba wrote on his official X account (formerly Twitter).