Vor almost three years ago, the report on the “Ibiza video” hit Austrian politics like a grenade and blew up the then center-right government of the ÖVP and FPÖ under Federal Chancellor Sebastian Kurz and Vice Chancellor Heinz-Christian Strache. The German media “Der Spiegel” and “Süddeutsche Zeitung” showed clips of a few minutes with the then FPÖ chairman Strache and his political confidante Johann Gudenus, who secretly took a picture of a supposed Russian oligarch on a finca in Ibiza and collar talked.

Now a new Austrian online medium called “Exxpress” is included own “Ibiza bomb” entered the market. “All previously secret scenes of the video” are promised there, “suspicious looks” and a “hushed up story about millions claims” are supposed to be revealed. But what can be seen there so far is more of a pipe crack, clouded by sometimes misleading whispers.

This is how it starts. “There remains the feeling of great political fraud,” accuses the headline in the quotation marks of verbatim speech. Who is this quote from? We find out in the small print of the text: It was a colleague in the newsroom. Then it is revealed that Strache never actually said that he wanted to buy shares in the powerful tabloid “Krone”. Touché! Unfortunately, no one has ever said that. It was always just about the fact that he fell for the “oligarch” ‘s claim that she wanted to do that. Strache then embarked on fantasies of how he wanted to influence the “Krone” through the oligarch, kicking out a few editors and promoting one, namely Richard Schmitt.

It has now left the “crown” and is now – exactly! – Head of “Exxpress” and author of this article. What is otherwise “revealed” in no way contradicts what is known so far: That Strache repeatedly emphasizes that everything has to be legal and that he is not corrupt; or that the water supply must remain in the hands of the state (but in this context he certainly offered the “oligarch” something, namely the marketing of the water). That Gudenus played a strange role in the whole story has already been written about; but the “new” scenes do indeed raise a few more questions. And yes, there is really something completely new with the Doppel-X: A nude picture of the “beautiful oligarch”, albeit out of focus.