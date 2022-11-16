This comes at a time when NATO indicated that it had “verified” unconfirmed reports about the possibility of Russian missiles falling in Poland, stressing that it was working closely with Warsaw, a member of the alliance.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said: “We closely assess the situation in Poland and await clarity of data and data.”

Local Polish media reported that two people were killed after shells hit an area where grain was drying in the Polish village of Przyudov.

Simultaneously, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called for a NATO summit “immediately” on the repercussions of the fall of missiles into Polish territory, a member of the military alliance.

Despite Western accusations against Moscow, the Russian Ministry of Defense denied these reports, saying: “We did not launch any strikes on targets close to the Ukrainian-Polish border,” considering that these reports “are a provocation to escalate the situation.”

Article IV of NATO

Article 4 of the NATO Treaty gives the right to any member state of the alliance that feels threatened by another country or a terrorist organization, to submit a request for the thirty member states to start formal consultations to decide whether the threat exists and how to confront it, while reaching unanimous decisions.

Under this Article, the Parties are to consult together, at the request of any of the Member States, about the territorial integrity, political independence, or security of any of the Allied Powers.

Hours after the outbreak of the Ukrainian war, 4 countries, “Poland, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania”, submitted a request to activate Article No. 4 of the “NATO” agreement.

It has also been activated many times, including when Turkey requested in 2020 to hold an emergency NATO meeting to discuss attacks against Turkish forces in Idlib.

This differs from Article V of the Military Pact, which provides for military assistance by the entire Alliance in the event of an attack on one of the member states.

Article 5 states that “any attack or armed aggression against one of them (the NATO parties) shall be considered an aggression against all of them, and accordingly they agree on the right of self-defence recognized in Article 51 of the Charter of the United Nations, individually or collectively, and to provide support and aid to the party or parties under attack.”

Not a direct confrontation

For his part, Oleg Ignatov, senior analyst for Russian affairs at the International Crisis Group, residing in Moscow, believes in exclusive statements to Sky News Arabia that although the main source of the missiles that fell in Poland is not clear, it is unlikely that it will lead to a conflict between Russia and NATO.

No one is interested in a direct confrontation, Ignatov said, but the incident would only lead to a stronger consensus on continued military assistance to Ukraine.

This will be the first time it hits NATO territory during the Ukraine war.

In the aftermath of the Ukraine war, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said that if Russia fired “one shot” at the territory of a NATO member country, the alliance’s charter would be triggered and “NATO will mobilize all its strength to respond.”