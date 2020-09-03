After the attack on Alexei Navalny, his supporters in Novosibirsk want to break the ruling party’s monopoly on power. Especially now.

Paralysis. That was the first thing that spread here on Siberia Street in Novosibirsk. “Alexei, he was only here, he talked to us, laughed, we drove him through the city. And now poisoned! ”, They say in the Navalny“ staff ”, housed in two large rooms not far from the Novosibirsk Cathedral, where there are posters with candidates for the regional election on September 13, where volunteers are handing out stickers, information brochures with the likenesses of the Women and men who want to become city council members here. “I was not surprised,” says Pyotr Manjachin, the 22-year-old journalist who is running for District 7 in the north of the city. “It only shows that poisoning political opponents is now a new feature of our state.”

Kirill Levtschenko, who once lost his job at a bank because he had repeatedly criticized Vladimir Putin and has worked in the city’s Navalny “staff” since 2018, is angry. “Yes, hate, because we’ve all been shown that it can happen to anyone who expresses a different opinion. But: Now everyone knows the name of Navalny, even every little grandmother I meet during my election campaign asks how Alexei is and wishes us success, ”says the 38-year-old. “We won’t be intimidated, we’ll continue to do our job here. The monopoly of power of the ruling United Russia party must be broken, ”everyone says: 18-year-old Karim as well as 62-year-old pilot Igor Gavrilenko, who wants to be elected to the city council as an independent and with 31 women and men as a coalition of Novosibirsk 2020 from Navalny was supported.

“The construction monopolists have completely hijacked part of the state authority. They write their own laws. They pass them. Just like the budget. They control themselves. They build and they pay themselves money. In short: you control the city. ”It is Navalny who said these sentences, briskly and confidently. Here on the banks of the Ob in Novosibirsk. Kirill Levtschenko drove the 44-year-old here, talked to others from the coalition and showed what is going wrong in this “city of transit”, as they all say in Novosibirsk.

Two days later, Navalny collapsed screaming on board an airplane that was supposed to have brought him back to Moscow from Siberia – because, according to the Bundeswehr’s investigations, the German government is convinced that he was poisoned with Novitschok, a nerve agent from Soviet laboratories has been. “We were not surprised that it was actually Novichok,” says Pyotr Manjachin. “Rather, it showed the legality of such acts, which are directed by the state against anyone who thinks differently politically.”

Four hours by plane from Moscow

The film, in which Navalny shows crumbling new buildings, visits parts of the city with hardly any infrastructure, and presents parliamentary villas on an island, only came into circulation when the Kremlin critic had been in a coma for days, first in Omsk in Siberia, now in Berlin, connected to a ventilator. Outcome: uncertain.

It is Pyotr’s city, Igor’s city, Kirill’s city that Navalny speaks about in this film: the third largest in Russia, 1.6 million inhabitants, a four-hour flight from Moscow. In the 40-minute film, he goes into detail about two of the nine building contractors who, as Navalny calls it, “captured” Novosibirsk. They sit on the city council for the ruling United Russia party. And it is precisely this city council that he wants to “free” such “occupiers” with his campaign. There are 50 seats in the city council, 32 of which Navalny wants to occupy with his coalition members after the election.

Kirill Levtschenko from the Navalny “staff” in Novosibirsk “It is enough. We want to live according to laws “

The Kremlin fears such methods. Moscow relies on a tight vertical line of power, so that the structures in the regions have little to report. But without loyal MPs in provincial representations who implement the directives from Moscow and carry the propaganda to the far corners of the country, the Putin system would not work. And this is where Navalny comes in with his “smart voting” method. Since hardly any independent candidates are ever admitted to elections in the country, Navalny recommends voting for candidates from the opposition that is loyal to the system – such as the communists. With this he wants – with his “staffs” across the country – to take the votes of United Russia. So he offers himself as a service provider and presents a solution to even the most politically lazy dissatisfied people: “You do not agree with what is going on in front of your door? Then vote for the one in your district, because we consider him or her the most promising person to beat the “Jedinorossy” (as he calls the representatives of the ruling party). “

In Moscow, this tactic took effect in the city parliament election. In Novosibirsk, Pyotr Manjachin, Kirill Levchenko, Igor Gavrilenko and so many others also want to have success with it. “It is enough. We want to live according to laws, ”says Levchenko and checks the phone to see if there is any news from Berlin about Navalny’s health.