Gino Sorbillo proposes pizza with watermelon | VIDEO

New provocation by Gino Sorbillo, one of the most famous pizza chefs in Naples, who, after the pineapple pizza, now launches the watermelon one.

The restaurateur, through a few seconds video published on his profile Instagram, announced his new creation: watermelon pizza.

The provocation inevitably sparked a reaction on social media. “I like pizza. With fruit on top it’s another dish, certainly not pizza,” one reads among the comments.

And again: “Now we are going to the ridiculous to sell a product that does not need to be advertised! Forever sausage is friarielli”. “That’s a big no”, “Pizza always classic not with fruit” we read.

Last December, Gino Sorbillo caused a stir by including pineapple pizza in his menu. “Guys, don’t get too excited: I’m tied to tradition but I want to try it,” the restaurateur said when introducing his new creation.

“Guys, it’s good, I swear, in fact I’ll even have seconds. If you don’t believe me, come here and try it, in the historic center of Naples,” Sorbilo added.