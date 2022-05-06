According to Iranian Minister of Agriculture, Javad Sadati Nejad, the war in Ukraine is one of the reasons for the liberalization of flour prices, as well as for eliminating the mafia smuggling it outside the country.

The Secretary-General of the Flour Producers Association, Jaafar Azdar, revealed, in newspaper statements, that the prices of fine flour have multiplied in recent weeks about 10 times, ranging from 67,000 tomans to 630,000, and the price of a kilogram of flour for industrial use increased from 2,700 tomans to 16,000.

It is noteworthy that the price of the dollar reached more than 42 thousand tomans in the official market.

The impact of the liberalization of the price of flour on industries based on it, such as sweets, Fino French bread, toasters, and pasta, whose prices have increased 3 and 5 times.

The Flour Manufacturers Association expected the price of a kilogram of pasta to rise to 36,000 tomans with the liberation of the flour price.

According to Iranian media reports, a shortage of flour appeared in the regions of Kistan, Baluchistan, East Azerbaijan, Kurdistan, Ahwaz and Razavi Khorasan, which may indicate a bread crisis.

wheat consumption

The volume of Iranian imports of wheat is estimated at more than 7 million tons, while the local production has reached 8 million tons, meaning that Tehran imports 43% of its wheat needs.

The Deputy Minister of Business Development in the Ministry of Agriculture, Abbas Askarzadeh, said in a newspaper statement that the annual consumption of wheat reaches about 14 million and 500 thousand tons, of which about 8 million tons are provided from local production and the rest from imports.

He pointed out that Iran consumed 14 billion dollars worth of wheat, barley and oil during the last Persian year.

test people’s patience

For his part, the former Minister of Communications, Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi, explained that by liberalizing the price of flour and canceling subsidies on premium and free flour, the government will have to raise the price of subsidized flour for bakeries; So domino prices will increase and people’s living pressure will increase wider.

A member of Parliament’s National Security Committee, Jalil Rahimi Jahan, warned that the liberalization of the price of flour threatens to explode the situation in the street, saying: “We must not test people’s patience, their patience has reached the lowest possible level.”

Meanwhile, parliamentarian Ali Reza Pak stressed that: “It is not possible to play with the table of citizens’ lives and livelihoods.”

Iranian political analyst Jalal Khosh Jahreh agrees with Jahromi and the deputies that liberalizing the price of flour will have repercussions on the street, describing the decision as a great danger.

He explained to “Sky News Arabia” that the decision comes within an economic crisis among the reasons for not reaching an agreement in negotiations between Tehran and the six powers (the United States, Russia, China, Britain, France, Germany) on the Iranian nuclear program, which means the continuation of economic sanctions on Iran. longer duration.

He gave an example of the impact of the crisis that protests in the street still exist, and citizens suffer from high prices, and with the liberation of the price of flour, these protests may increase and reach the stage of gradual loss of control over the street.

Earlier, the protests included the protesters being offered tables devoid of food, as an expression of the distress their conditions had reached.

And he concludes: “The days of crisis are not far away when all the eggs are in the Russian basket,” referring to the Russian influence on the negotiations, and the long-term economic and armament agreements between Tehran and Moscow, while Russia, in turn, is subjected to a severe economic sanctions package from the United States and the European Union.