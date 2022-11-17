Despite what Donald Trump said that “America’s return begins now,” recent opinion polls paint a dubious picture of his upcoming candidacy.

An AP-NORC poll in October found that even Republicans have reservations about Trump remaining the party’s standard-bearer, with 43 percent saying they don’t want to see him run for president in 2024.

In Florida, Governor DeSantis was re-elected with nearly 60 percent of the vote last week.

In a lengthy statement, Trump described DeSantis as a “midrange Republican governor with great PR” and expressed anger that he had not ruled out challenging him publicly.

DeSantis called his resounding victory in the race “the greatest Republican victory in Florida state history.”

And in an interview with the former president’s advisor, Mike Pence, he said he was angry at Trump’s behavior on and before January 6.

He declined to say whether Trump should be re-elected, but added, “I think we’ll have better options.”

And media network expectations showed that the Republican Party had achieved control of the US House of Representatives, to ensure, albeit with a small majority, a legislative base that would enable it to oppose President Joe Biden’s program of action during the next two years.

And the Republican majority in the House of Representatives in Congress will be much less than the party had hoped, after also failing to control the Senate in the wake of a disappointing performance during the midterm elections.