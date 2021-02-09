They were going to open in March… last year. But in the end they will this March, and it is not little: each project demands large works, dozens of brands, national and imported products, a new protocol. The Carriage Market Y Mercat Villa Crespo They have everything almost ready to open, good news for foodies and neighbors.

The one in Villa Crespo, on Thames 747, will be the first to open, in the first half of March. For Carriage, on avenues Leandro N. Alem and Tres Sargentos (Retiro), we will have to wait for the second half of that month.

Both markets share a particularity: are located in large buildings, created for uses very different from those they will fulfill now. The one in Retiro was inaugurated around 1900, first as a stable and later as a presidential garage. In Villa Crespo, built in the middle of the last century, there was a purse factory.

In the Mercat Villa Crespo building there used to be a purse factory. Photo Luciano Thieberger

But that common ground is also one that makes a difference and influences the final proposal. The Mercat building have an industrial aesthetic, with exposed brick on the outside, and metal and concrete on the inside. The De the Carriages, instead, it is well stately: Although in its new configuration it adds concrete and metal, its stained glass windows, cedar frames, original bronzes, vaulted ceiling and San Isidro bricks continue to stand out, the same ones that were used in public works at the end of the 19th and early 20th centuries.

In fact, this century-old building has precautionary protection since 2011, so neither its tissue nor its morphology can be altered. It is considered part of the Historic Protection Area “Catedral al Norte”, which “houses representative landmarks of the national and international symbolic image of Buenos Aires”, says Law 3,943, which sets the limits and level of protection of that perimeter.

The Carriage Market is in what was once a stable and, later on, the presidential garage. Photo Luciano Thieberger

Despite the differences, both spaces are partly inspired by La Boquería in Barcelona. In fact, “Mercat” is “market” in Catalan. And the two projects share that invitation to good eating from a less solemn look: trying a little of everything, discovering, playing, exploring. It remains to be seen how those concepts will come into play in a pandemic.

Mercat Villa Crespo will bring together 27 gastronomic entrepreneurs, which will distribute their premises over 2,700 meters, distributed over three floors. In addition, there will be a 120 square meter auditorium with capacity for 100 people, where cooking classes and workshops, tastings and product launch talks will be given.

A render that shows a detail of what Mercat Villa Crespo will be like.

This undertaking in the heart of the City is carried out by a business group dedicated to gastronomy and construction for 20 years, which includes Marcelo Pirogovsky and Santiago Olivera.

The presence of this group is strong in a neighboring neighborhood, Palermo, although some of its bars and restaurants will close permanently during the strictest quarantine. For the Mercat, they chose the architect Diego Santo, from Estudio Santo Perez & Asociados, as responsible for the general image of the market and the aesthetic curatorship of each premises. Gustavo Szwec is a developer and trustee.

Brewery, wine bar, bakery, cheese shop, charcuterie and stores selling stranded tea, agro-ecological fruits and vegetables, lactose-free and gluten-free ice cream and yogurt, and sweets from small producers throughout the country. Those are some of the bets of the Mercat, which will offer “products that represent the typical foods of the Argentine identity, with an innovative vision ”, reads the project.

The Mercat Villa Crespo will open in the first half of March. Photo Luciano Thieberger

The Carriage MarketInstead, it thrives on foreign products to a greater extent. Or at least that was the original idea, although the pandemic can put the tail in. The initiative includes European delicacies such as 100% acorn-fed Iberian ham, fondues and raclette cheese.

In the Carriage Market the landing in the country of the famous Madrid chocolate and churreria San Ginés is contemplated. And in addition, there will be ample room for local ventures, regional products and national brands.

The Carriage Market will open in the second half of March. Photo Luciano Thieberger

On the ground floor there will be some purely gastronomic stalls, others for fresh or gourmet products (meat, fish, fruits, vegetables, cheeses and sausages) and mixed. On the upper floor, the stands will only be for gastronomy: hamburger, crepe and oyster restaurants, wine bar with vending machines, cocktail islands and draft beer. The large terrace with vertical garden, included in the project from the beginning, becomes even more relevant in times of Covid.

The place was discovered more than three years ago by the Gastronomic Development area of ​​the City Government, which called for a tender to turn it into a market. Athenée Groupe was the only company that came forward and obtained an operating permit that will initially last for five years.

The work of the Carriage Market, in February 2020. The inauguration was delayed due to the pandemic. Photo Lucia Merle

That firm founded the stock company Mercado de los Carrdamientos, with a board of directors chaired by the gastronomic entrepreneur Horacio Blanco. The Spanish group Mercasa advised on the design and sociodemographic study of the new space.

Although the protocol of each market has not yet been disseminated, it is known that the Mercat will open Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday from 11 to 20, and Friday and Saturday from 11 to 24. The Carriage Market, meanwhile, will operate every days, still no confirmed schedules.

