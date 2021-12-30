And the online newspaper “Le 360” said that the young wing “refuses to wear the shirt of the Moroccan national team”, explaining that “he now prefers to represent the Spanish national team after obtaining Spanish citizenship, on Wednesday.”

And the electronic newspaper “Al-Muktab” reported that the administration of the Moroccan Football Association received a letter from Zalzouli, 20, declaring that “he will not join the national team camp to participate in the African Nations Cup,” as he “decided to play from now on for the Spanish national team after he recently happened.” on a Spanish passport.

A source from the Moroccan Federation told “Agence France Presse”, “The vision is still not completely clear,” without the federation having issued any official statement in this regard.

The Bosnian-French coach of the “Atlas Lions” Vahid Halilhodzic had invited Zelzoli for the first time, among a list of 28 players, to participate in the tournament between January 9 and February 6, knowing that the player had previously carried the Moroccan national team shirt for under 20 years.

Zalzouli starred recently with Barcelona, ​​​​and gained the confidence of his new coach, Xavi Hernandez.

On the other hand, the Moroccan team relies on the services of the Spanish striker of Seville, Munir El Haddadi, who also preferred the Spain team earlier and played for him one match, before defending the “Atlas Lions” shirt this year, taking advantage of amendments made by the International Federation of the game (FIFA) on the law Change the nationality of the player.

The Moroccan national team has been in a closed preparatory camp since Monday in preparation for the finals.