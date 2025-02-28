The decisions that are made today will determine whether the AI ​​drives equitable growth and strengthens democracy, or concentrates power in the hands of a few. For Latin America, it is time to raise your voice and draw a better path. Responsible innovation requires inclusive rules from the beginning, not after the damage is done. Our future depends on it.

IA security: an urgent priority for Mexico

While Latin America seeks to have a voice in the Global Governance of AI, it is crucial to address the risks and challenges with well -open eyes. The security of AI must be a priority, not as an abstract principle, but as a reality that directly impacts our citizens and institutions.

In Mexico, digital transformation progresses rapidly, but we face unprecedented cybersecurity threats. According to recent data, the country suffered 31 billion cyber attacks in the first half of 2024, representing 55% of threats in Latin America. This exhibition, linked to our proximity to the United States, underlines the urgent need of a national cybersecurity agenda.

As companies, government agencies and critical infrastructure adopt the cloud and AI systems, attack surfaces grow exponentially. Cybercriminals are using AI to automate attacks, create personalized phishing and evade detections. In addition, the misinformation generated by AI and synthetic media erodes public trust and threaten our democratic institutions.

The risks go beyond the technical. IA is penetrating high -risk areas, such as the financial system, forces of order and public services, which increases the potential of biases, privacy violations and systemic inequalities. The models of the aged with data from the global north can perpetuate historical imbalances and marginalize indigenous communities and underrepresented groups.

Mexico has the opportunity and responsibility to lead on the International Safety Agenda of the IA. We must adopt a proactive, holistic and interdisciplinary approach that integrates technical, socio -political and ethical dimensions. This implies:

Develop robust legal and ethical frameworks for a safe and responsible.

Promote associations between government, industry, academia and civil society.

Strengthen cybersecurity resilience with intelligence of threats and adaptive defenses.

Promote equitable access to literacy and development of skills in AI.

Establish independent supervision organisms to audit AI systems.

Participate in regional and international cooperation to harmonize standards and share best practices.

The road will not be easy, but what is at stake is too high to stay out. By adopting a proactive and values ​​-based approach, Mexico can lead a future in which the AI ​​drives sustainable growth, strengthens democracy and empowers our communities. The time to act is now.