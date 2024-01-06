After the pandoro and the eggs, we investigate Chiara Ferragni's Trudi doll

After the pandoro and the Easter eggs, the Milan prosecutors and the Financial Police would also have turned the spotlight on Chiara Ferragni's Trudi cylinder: this is what she writes The truth.

The initiative dates back to May 2019 when the 34 centimeter Trudi-Limited Edition doll was marketed for 34.99 euros, the price of which has now dropped to 24.99.

“Since many of you loved the Chiara Ferragni doll that we created for our wedding we decided to create a limited edition of the Chiara Ferragni Mascot: it is now on sale on The Blonde Salad and all profits will go to Stomp out bullying, a non-profit organization to fight against cyberbullying, a topic very close to my heart,” the influencer declared at the time.

The investigators want to understand how the charity was actually carried out towards the organization that deals with the fight against homophobia and discrimination.

According to what he writes The truththe deputy prosecutor Eugenio Fusco could include the influencer and those who worked on the other two projects, the Balocco pandoro and the Dolci Preziosi Easter eggs, in the register of suspects, as early as Monday.

In the meantime, however, the prosecutor's office could verify other possible cases of charity such as that, for example, relating to the Sanremo 2023 fee that Chiara Ferragni donated entirely to the Di.Re association. (Women online against violence).