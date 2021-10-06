Handmade things are becoming more valuable

D.he idea comes from the United States, of all places, which is not exactly known for old handicraft techniques and which systematized the production of clothing earlier than other countries with the Garment District in New York. But a group of designers there is now committed to responsible design, earns money with fashion, but keeps an eye on the immediate environment, often the immediate neighborhood, with social deeds. And with Gabriela Hearst, who designs in New York under her own name and has been the creative director of the Parisian house Chloé since this year (picture above), the wave is also spilling over to Europe. Her hand-knotted clothes, the patchwork pattern, the pieces adorned with shells seem so special, as if a loved one had sewed them for you personally with devotion. In times when resale is booming, when the first second-hand platforms work together with luxury online shops and offer customers who bought something a few months ago to resell the goods for money and shopping vouchers, it is certainly not over the heart with such items bring to.



Twin fashion on two continents: Prada in Milan and Shanghai

Image: Prada



The best already exists

Jennifer Wiebking Editor in the “Life” section of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.

A woman of fashion in Milan tells of a discovery: a suitcase full of clothes from the 1990s. Her mother picked up the suitcase and she is now unpacking. Because everything is in excellent condition, the pieces come from a time when production was not as inferior as it is today. And the parts, because they were from the nineties, are now back in fashion. History shows: the best already exists. Be it the patchwork blanket in which rapper A $ AP Rocky appeared at the Met Gala in New York three weeks ago and which a woman from California recognized as the model that her great-grandmother once made, be it the Prada show. More precisely: there are two Prada shows, one in Milan (left), a second at the same time in Shanghai (right), with pieces so similar that the two models look like fashion twins. They are both wearing worn leather jackets that look as if they should already contain history.