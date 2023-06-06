Diego Sousai

People in Japan who got used to wearing a face mask turned to a professional for help – to learn to smile again. After the Japanese government lifted its recommendation to wear masks for Covid prevention in March, many residents apparently realized that they had forgotten how to perform the facial expression.

“People haven’t been lifting their cheeks under a mask or trying to smile a lot,” Keiko Kawano, who teaches smiling through her company Egaoiku – which translates to “Smile Education” – told the New York Times earlier this month. past . “Now, they are lost.”

Classes to perfect a perfect smile come at a cost: about $55 (approximately R$300) for a one-on-one session to teach people how to activate those old cheek muscles and deliver a dazzling Hollywood smile.

“I haven’t used my facial muscles much during Covid,” Himawari Yoshida, a 20-year-old student from Kawano, explained to Reuters, adding that she is taking the course on her school’s recommendation to prepare for the job market.

Kawano teaches the “Hollywood Smile Technique,” ​​which teaches you how to get “growing eyes” and “round cheeks,” as well as learning how to shape the edges of your mouth to show eight upper teeth. She said there has been a “fourfold increase” in demand for classes post-Covid.

One of the exercises instructs students to hold mirrors to their faces and stretch the sides of their mouths with their fingers to get used to the sensation.

"Culturally, a smile means I'm not holding a gun and I'm not a threat to you," she explained to Reuters, adding that an influx of international tourists could mean learning to communicate again using facial expressions.
























