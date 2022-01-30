In any other year, the Latin American economic growth in 2021 it would be a source of pride for the governments of the region. The United Nations Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) estimates that GDP growth in 2021 will be around 6 percent, while the International Monetary Fund forecasts growth of 6.3 percent. Unfortunately, even the most optimistic projection is insufficient to compensate for the contraction that the region suffered in 2020, of -6.8 percent.

(You may be interested: Extreme poverty reaches 5 million more in Latin America in 2021).

Latin America will be the region of the developing world with the worst performance coming out of the pandemic.

Due to very weak growth in the five years prior to the covid-19 pandemic, the region experienced a ‘lost half decade’. Now, with the economic collapse of 2020, the limited recovery of 2021, and modest growth expected for 2022 (2.1 percent, according to ECLAC), it is clear that the region is in the midst of another lost decade of development. If 2023 is similar to 2022, the average annual growth for the period 2014-23 would be around 0.6 percent per year, worse than the 1.4 percent annual rate that Latin America had during the lost decade of years 1980.

The economic recovery from the covid-19 crisis has also been very unequal.

When the years 2020 and 2021 are considered together, Chile and Colombia are the two largest countries with the best performance; both are expected to surpass their pre-pandemic levels of economic activity. Brazil and Peru can too, but Brazil’s GDP contracted in the second and third quarters. Argentina and Mexico will have a lower level of economic activity than in 2019, and the economic collapse in Venezuela has continued. Among the smaller economies, only the Dominican Republic, Guatemala and Paraguay will show higher economic activity in 2021 than in 2019.

(Also: Argentina announces that it has reached an agreement with the IMF to pay its debt).

The social effects in the region have been devastating. ECLAC and the International Labor Organization estimate that in 2020 25 million jobs were lost in Latin America. As of the second quarter of 2021, only 17 million had recovered, so it is reasonable to think that employment is still below the pre-crisis level.

And although this week ECLAC revealed that the general poverty rate would have decreased slightly, from 33 to 32.1 percent of the population, the extreme poverty rate would have increased from 13.1% of the population in 2020 to 13.8 % in 2021: a setback of 27 years. This shows a clear setback in terms of poverty reduction.

macro context

The internal effects of the pandemic have been much more significant than the international economic shocks that Latin America has experienced. Indeed, despite problems with shipping and global value chains, international trade has recovered much faster than after the 2008-09 crisis. Commodity prices also showed a strong recovery since the middle of last year. Overall, Latin American exports are expected to grow 25 percent in 2021, thanks to an 8 percent increase in volumes and positive trends in export prices. The main exception is tourism, which has experienced a very incomplete recovery.

Around the world they indicate that global conditions may be less positive in the coming months

Capital flows have been abundant for countries that have access to financial markets. During the first nine months of 2021, Latin American bond issues in the international capital market reached 124 billion dollars, 5.6 percent more than in the same period of 2020, when issues also showed a positive trend. The cost of such financing has been very low by historical standards. And, contrary to the expectation that the pandemic would reduce migrant remittances, they increased in both 2020 and 2021, particularly from migrants in the United States.

But around the world they indicate that global conditions may be less positive in the coming months. The US Federal Reserve has signaled that it will raise interest rates in 2022 and the European Central Bank will also tighten its monetary policy. China, an important market for Latin America, is facing difficulties caused by debt problems in its construction sector and some large companies. And commodity prices, including oil, appear to have peaked, although they remain high.

(Also: These are the challenges of Xiomara Castro, who assumes the presidency of Honduras).

In addition, the fiscal space of Latin American governments will continue to be limited by high levels of debt. And the region’s central banks are raising interest rates from record lows to respond to increases in the inflation.

Tasks

In any case, given the expected weak economic growth, Latin American governments should avoid adopting contractionary macroeconomic policies. More importantly, they should focus on structural reforms. Taking steps to reduce inequality through social spending and more equitable tax systems would be a good place to start.

Governments should also promote active policies for productive development and exports with a higher technological content, backed by increased financing for science and technology. Full adoption of the global environmental agenda would also be welcome. And policymakers should make a strong push for regional integration, depoliticizing existing processes and expanding their action into new areas, particularly in health and pharmaceuticals.

(We recommend: Peruvians against giving Bolivia access to the sea).

Last but not least, the region must demonstrate its dedication to democracy. The debt crisis of the 1980s weakened the authoritarian regimes in power and facilitated democratization. But that commitment is today in doubt. Unfortunately, as the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance (Idea) highlighted in a recent report, this is a global trend. It is essential that the Latin American countries show in the next elections that democracy continues to be a pillar of their development strategy.

Paradoxically, the best way to overcome Latin America’s current lost decade may be to focus on issues that go beyond economic growth. An agenda that focuses on strengthening democracy, reducing poverty and inequality, and protecting the environment is more likely to improve the region’s chances of achieving more inclusive and sustainable growth.

JOSE ANTONIO OCAMPO

© Project Syndicate

New York

Former Minister of Finance of Colombia and former Under Secretary General of the United Nations. He is a professor at Columbia University, chairman of the United Nations Development Policy Committee, and chairman of the Independent Commission for the Reform of International Business Taxation. He is the author of ‘Resetting the International Monetary (Non) System’ (Oxford University Press, 2017) and co-author (with Luis Bértola) of ‘The Economic Development of Latin America since Independence’ (Oxford University Press, 2012).

More news in depth

Rupture of oil pipeline in Ecuador generates oil spill in the Amazon region